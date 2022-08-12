Tesla to allow charging for Destination Charger use – Not a Tesla App

Tesla operates two charging networks; the Supercharger and the Destination Charger. The Supercharger network consists of direct current, fast-charging stations for long-distance driving.
The Destination Charger network consists of slower-speed chargers, specifically the Tesla Wall Connector, installed at restaurants and hotels for Tesla owners to charge at their destination.
Destination Charging has typically been free up until now. Tesla announced that they are enabling paid charging at Destination Chargers. In order to set pricing at a Destination Charger location, restaurants and hotels will need at least six Tesla Wall Connectors.
In 2020, Tesla upgraded Destination Chargers with third-generation Wall Connectors, and the EV automaker told property managers that it would enable paid charging with this new generation charger.
Tesla’s Destination Charging locations have usually been complimentary. In most cases, the only requirement was that the Tesla owner was also a customer of the business.
The chargers would help bring more customers to the business, who would cover the cost of electricity from the Destination Chargers.
A great example of Destination Chargers that increase business is hotels. A Tesla owner may be more likely to choose a hotel with Destination Chargers if it means they could easily charge when needed while on vacation.
With the new 3rd generation Wi-Fi-connected Wall Connector, Tesla is enabling businesses to set their own price for charging. However, a business must have at least six Wall Connectors to activate the feature:
Tesla Commercial Services can be enabled on Gen3 Tesla Wall Connectors that are connected to either Wi-Fi or Cellular and have a signed Services Agreement with Tesla. A minimum of six units are required to be installed to be considered for this service.
This excludes many Destination Chargers since most locations only have two to four Tesla Wall Connectors.
This upgrade will also encourage some property managers to add more chargers since they can charge customers for the service and cover their electricity costs.
Tesla Wall Connectors can add about 44 miles of range per hour of charging. In some circumstances, this is a better solution than a Supercharger, which has idling fees after your vehicle is done charging.
Now that property managers can charge for the service, they can cover the cost of deploying the chargers and the cost of electricity while also attracting Tesla owners to their businesses or apartment complex.
If you live in an apartment complex and haven’t bought an EV because of limited access to charging, this could be a turning point.
Up until now, many apartment complex managers have been hesitant to add EV chargers due to the added cost. However, now they’ll be able to pass on any costs to their residents, adding value to their apartment complex without accruing any charges.
Destination Chargers can be used by Teslas and any other EV with an adapter.
It’ll be interesting to see whether Tesla opens up this feature further by removing the six Destination Charger requirement. That would allow almost anyone to charge for the use of their Wall Connector.
All owners will soon be able to connect their third-generation Wall Connector to the Tesla app.
Tesla will soon retrofit some of their Superchargers with a CCS plug, allowing non-Tesla vehicles to charge without the use of an adapter. It’s possible that the same feature may also arrive for the Wall Connector in the future.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk, founder and CEO. Musk previously said that the model would be on roads in 2023, as well as Tesla’s pickup truck, dubbed the Cybertruck. The projected arrival date for the Cybertruck has not changed.
The Tesla Semi Truck, which was unveiled in November 2017, is designed for long-haul trucking. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds when hauling a full load, which is faster than most diesel trucks.
The Tesla Semi Truck’s range of 500 miles on a single charge constitutes more than double the range of the current longest-range electric truck on the market, the Daimler eCascadia, which has a range of 230 miles.
The Tesla Semi Truck is also significantly cheaper to operate than a diesel truck, Tesla has said. The company estimates that it will cost $1.26 per mile to operate the Tesla Semi, compared to $1.51 per mile for a diesel truck.
Since the company started taking orders for the truck in 2017 some of the most sizable orders have come from the likes of UPS, Walmart, and PepsiCo. The original deposit required with an order was $5,000, which was increased to $20,000 after the event in November 2017.
The company has not said how many trucks it plans to produce but based on past statements from Tesla we can expect the price of regular production versions for the 300-mile (480 km) and 500-mile (800 km) range versions to be $150,000 and $180,000 USD respectively.
Tesla’s Semi Truck is part of the company’s push to electrify the transportation sector, which is responsible for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions. Tesla also makes electric cars and SUVs, and it plans to start producing its electric truck next year. Tesla’s ultimate goal is to transition the world to sustainable energy.
Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi and the Tesla Roadster in late 2017. The entire event is below:
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting feature coming to the fleet: vehicle-to-vehicle communication.
Towards the end of the shareholders’ meeting, a gentleman in the audience mentioned how aircrafts use a system called Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS). He elaborated on how ACAS relays an aircraft’s telemetry to prevent a collision.
“Sometimes too much telemetry,” Musk adds and laughs, assumingly referencing the Twitter account that tracks his private jet.
“Do you see Teslas communicating with one another and Dojo turning into some kind of air traffic control for Tesla supply chains and Robotaxi?” adds the gentleman.
Musk answered by saying he hasn’t thought about that before, which is interesting. He added that the goal with Dojo is to be the de facto computer for training the neural net with videos.
“Oh. That’s an interesting idea. I haven’t thought about that,” Musk responds. “Right now our goal with Dojo is to be really good at video training. We have probably the fourth or approaching the third, most powerful computing center in the world for AI training. Our first goal with Dojo is to make it competitive and be more effective at neural net training than a whole bunch of GPUs. We might get there… soonish.”
Musk also added that Dojo is built “from the ground up” to train AI using videos, and building such a computer has never been done before.
This question got Musk’s mind going. He paused for a moment and said there may be some difficulties in getting Teslas to communicate with one another – and it won’t be needed with Full Self-Driving.
“There will be some merits for Teslas to communicate [with] each other, but that won’t be needed for Full Self-Driving at all,” Musk responds. “But for a long time the vast majority of cars will be manually driven, so the value of Tesla-to-Tesla communication is not that high, except for, perhaps, communicating traffic issues, accidents, potholes, and road closures. A Tesla ahead of you has seen a road closure and you get that real-time update to your car so you don’t get stuck in the road closure situation. That’s the stuff that we are working on right now.”
In January of 2022, Twitter user and Tesla enthusiast @BLKMDL3 tweeted at Musk asking about this type of feature. “Hey @elonmusk, can we get the air suspension in Model S/X to automatically raise quickly if the car detects a dip in the road ahead and then remember the location for next time?” BLKMDL3 writes. “Would be an awesome feature to have!”
Musk responded with, “Yeah.”
Hey @elonmusk, can we get the air suspension in Model S/X to automatically raise quickly if the car detects a dip in the road ahead and then remember the location for next time? Would be an awesome feature to have!
BLKMDL3’s tweet received quite a bit of attention.
Tesla has recently rolled out updates to improve a vehicle’s ability to raise and lower its suspension when arriving at a specific location. This is so the vehicle doesn’t scuff the pavement and cause damage to its underbody.
Since Musk stated that he hasn’t thought about vehicle-to-vehicle communication or how it would be done, we don’t anticipate this feature rolling out anytime soon. However, we can hope that it gets added to the pipeline of upcoming features due to its seemingly positive reception and want for it. This could also increase the safety of Tesla’s vehicles, even though they’re already the safest cars on the road.
It would be nice for vehicles within a 5-10 mile radius to notify one another of a construction zone, or accident, similar to Waze. This would allow the vehicle to reroute to a more efficient route or handle the situation accordingly. Going a step further, it would be exceptionally cool to see snapshots or videos of the upcoming situation by seeing a “hotspot” in maps, similar to how Snapchat shows hotspots, that are recorded via the vehicle’s cameras to more accurately prepare for it. But this may open a can of worms in regards to privacy.
Turning Tesla’s fleet into a mobile social network may go against Musk’s vision. He’s stated before that any user input in the vehicle should be considered an error, so having an interactive feature such as this may not be in Tesla’s deck of cards.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.1.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet f…
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting fe…
Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America. The upd…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
Tesla held its 2022 shareholders’ meeting yesterday. At the event, Tesla …
Tesla is no stranger to safety features. In fact, Tesla has received some of the highest safety ratings ever given. All…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled some details about Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. His comments come from a preview…
We have all been accustomed to turning cars on and turning them off when we’re done driving. However, with Tesla ther…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
It’s downright amazing to control your Tesla from the Tesla app. What’s not so amazing is having to wait for the car to…
The on screen animation of your car’s environment will change. The computer vision generated road that the car is driv…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet f…
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting fe…
Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America. The upd…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
Tesla held its 2022 shareholders’ meeting yesterday. At the event, Tesla …
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.1.
Ugh. That moment you look out and see the pouring rain flowing down the window pane nearby. You bite your lip as you …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
If you have a car seat installed in the back of your Tesla you have likely been nagged by the car to fasten the seat be…
In May, CNBC aired an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage where Jay Leno not only had a chance to take a close look at the C…
We’ve covered how much to charge your Tesla for everyday use, but when going on vacation or planning to store an elec…
The Foot of Cupid will immediately drop down the length of the screen, pushing the “About your Tesla” menu out of the wa…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
Tesla to allow charging for Destination Charger use – Not a Tesla App
Tesla operates two charging networks; the Supercharger and the Destination Charger. The Supercharger network consists of direct current, fast-charging stations for long-distance driving.