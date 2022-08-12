Galaxy S10 Lite is the latest Samsung phone to get the April 2022 security update – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
Two weeks after releasing the update to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung has released the April 2022 security update to the Galaxy S10 Lite.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with firmware version G770FXXU6GVD1. The update is currently available in Spain, but more European countries could get the update within the next few days. It includes the April 2022 security patch that fixes over 88 security vulnerabilities. The update also brings general bug fixes and improved stability.
If you are a Galaxy S10 Lite user in Spain, you can download the latest update right away by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10 Lite in early 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2. The phone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in early 2021 and the Android 12-based One UI 4 update earlier this year.
Reviews
