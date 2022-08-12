Apple issues third developer beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has reached the third beta round for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with developers able to download and try out the latest build of the milestone operating systems on their devices.

The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software.

Public beta versions of the developer builds are usually issued shortly after the developer versions, but typically not after the initial few builds of the initial milestone betas. When they do, they can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The second developer betas for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 landed on June 22, while the first arrived after the WWDC keynote on June 6. Final public versions are expected to be released by the fall.

The third build for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is number 20A5312g, replacing the second build, number 20A5303i

The feature changes in iOS 16 start with a new Lock Screen that’s highly customizable, along with updates to Focus Modes, improvements to Photos, Messages editing and SharePlay, improved device intelligence, enhanced controller support, Apple Pay Later, and other elements.

Apple’s improvements to iPadOS 16 include the introduction of Stage Manager for some iPad Pro models to better handle app windows on multiple displays, along with many iOS 16 changes.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.

Members of the public keen to try out the operating systems should, at the very least, wait for the public betas to commence instead of jumping onto the developer beta.

Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at [email protected].

The public beta seems to be taking its time

i’ve been running the beta on my daily driver since day 1 sans issues

A UK man has been sentenced to nine weeks in prison after using Apple's AirTags to track his ex-partner's car.

Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few on iOS.

The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previous App Store lawsuit.

MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Compared: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 versus iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro

How to force quit an application in macOS

Man jailed for stalking ex-girlfriend with an AirTag

How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone

Deal alert: Apple AirPods dip to $99 at Amazon

Vertical Brydge ProDock for new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air now available to pre-order

Telegram CEO claims Apple is delaying update that will 'revolutionize' messaging

Daily deals August 11: $50 off iPad Air 5, 16GB Mac mini for $799, $300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, more

A UK man has been sentenced to nine weeks in prison after using Apple's AirTags to track his ex-partner's car.

Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few on iOS.

The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previous App Store lawsuit.

The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like increased RAM and a new "max" model. Check out the rumored "iPhone 14 Max" in AR and find all the details here.

With Samsung on the cusp of releasing another generation of foldable smartphones, questions are popping up about if it is too late for Apple to be a big mover with a foldable iPhone. Here's how Apple might approach it.

Apple has issued iOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.

It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band for Apple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.

Apple makes managing your notifications even easier on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, allowing you to choose when — and where — you see all your alerts.

Cover up to 6,000 square feet in reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi with the Linksys Atlas 6 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.

The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability.

IOGear's Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand adds six useful ports with a USB-C connection alongside an elevation stand to add utility to any modern Mac notebook.

Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.

Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

Ads

source