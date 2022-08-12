3 Altcoins With The Most Potential: Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Degrain (DGRN) | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Many crypto investors argue that the ship has sailed as far as investing in crypto, and its major players no longer present as tantalizing an ROI as they used to.

However, many up-and-coming projects with as-yet low market capitalizations offer massive potential for growth, with cryptos like Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) being living proof of how life-changing fortunes can still be made in the bear market – with yet ample room to grow. But one altcoin trumps them all: Degrain (DGRN). Let’s explore how.

Solana (SOL) has been one of the fastest-growing, fastest-performing, and most accessible layer one ecosystems seeking to compete with the biggest L1s like Ethereum (ETH). Solana (SOL) has recorded astronomical gains in just a short amount of time during the 2021 bull run, seeing highs of $260 from its initial lows of $0.50. Solana (SOL) has performed exceptionally well despite ongoing concerns about its centralization. With a market capitalization of $14.7 billion and a token price of $42.42, experts predict an increase of up to $56 to $60 if it continues its bullish trend during these bearish times – and a comeback to its ATH may be on the cards by the end of 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has evolved to become more than just a joke memecoin since its inception in 2013, to a true top 10 cryptocurrency backed by billionaires like Tesla head honcho Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks czar Mark Cuban. That’s not to mention massive retail corporations such as GameStop and AMC Theaters adopting the memecoin as a payment method. Since then, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen an astronomical rise to $0.73 per token, peaking in May 2021. Seasoned crypto figures have reiterated their prognosis for Dogecoin (DOGE), with its billionaire advocates (Elon Musk) pushing for various use cases that could see the token make substantial gains from its current $0.07 price.

Degrain (DGRN) is aiming to create the first true decentralized cross-chain NFT marketplace protocol that the NFT industry has been in desperate need of. Since its presale launched on July 7, eagle-eyed crypto analysts have predicted that it could compete and outperform its competitors as the preeminent NFT marketplace, apart from its native token DGRN to rise by as much as 9,000% once its phase two presale concludes. Since its launch, DGRN’s price has risen from $0.01 to $0.05 – a substantial 5x from its launch price – giving early investors massive returns despite the ongoing crypto winter.

Degrain (DGRN) is planning to not just be an NFT marketplace allowing transactions between different blockchains – DGRN holders will also given revenue shares according to their holdings, an opportunity to stake their DGRN tokens for passive income, access to exclusive events, dedicated account managers for VIP holders, and a whole lot more. It’s not surprising that the DGRN phase one presale sold out two weeks early, with 11 million tokens bought within 60 seconds of the launch. And seasoned crypto veterans believe it’s got nowhere to go but up. Learn more about investing in this potentially life-changing opportunity on the ground floor through the links below.



