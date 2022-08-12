Patriots should have a ton of cap space during the 2023 offseason – Musket Fire

Ads

The New England Patriots are projected to have some of the most cap space in the NFL next offseason. What should they do with that money?

According to spotrac.com, the New England Patriots are set to have roughly $40 million in cap space next offseason, which at this moment ranks third most in the NFL, and tops in the AFC.

Even though the 2022 hasn’t even started yet, let’s take a minute and talk about the team’s projected cap space, and even some free agents.

Their success or lack thereof in 2022 will likely dictate how they approach free agency.

Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money rebuilding their roster, which was party due to missing on players in the NFL draft.

Since the team spent so much last offseason, there’s reason to think they could display similar behavior next offseason.

The Patriots do have some notable free agents that they might want to re-sign.

Some of these players include Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Wynn, Jabrill Peppers, Terrance Mitchell, Joejuan Williams, Raekwon McMillan, and Damien Harris.

I think Meyers is likely someone who could stick around beyond 2022, and I would also say similar about Terrance Mitchell.

Players like Damien Harris isn’t likely to be re-signed, as Rhamondre Stevenson is on his rookie deal, and the team could save a bit of money making him the RB1 if Harris leaves in free agency.

The team appears to have plenty money to bring back the free agents that they want, and they would still have a good bit left over to save for their draft class and other free agents from different teams.

I think the two most logical positions that the team could target next free agency would be the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

The wide receiver market isn’t great next offseason, but maybe the team could swing a trade for someone if the right situation arises.

Current projected 2023 free agents at cornerback include Marcus Peters, James Bradberry, Emmanuel Moseley, Cameron Sutton, and Troy Hill.

There aren’t any elite names like JC Jackson, but the team could likely find a notable upgrade here next offseason.

I also think the team is in a decent position with their cap space if Bill Belichick ends up re-signing or parting ways with the team next offseason.

I get the feeling that this is increasingly possible, and handing the team over to a new General Manager and coaching staff with a ton of cap space would allow them to perhaps construct a roster that they see fit for the modern NFL.

Would Robert Kraft genuinely trust Bill Belichick to make the right decisions in free agency next year holding roughly $40 million in cap space?

