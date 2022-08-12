'Power Hour' all-call set for Aug. 25 – afmc.af.mil

Ads





The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual “Power Hour” all-call with the organizational leadership team, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Microsoft Teams LIVE.

The event is an opportunity for uniformed and civilian AFMC Airmen to get to know Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander; Lorna B. Estep, AFMC Executive Director; and Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, AFMC Command Chief, who will answer questions and provide their perspectives on issues impacting members across the enterprise.

Individuals should submit questions for the leadership team prior to the event by emailing the AFMC Public Affairs office at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. All questions must be submitted by Aug. 14 to be considered for the live event. Due to time limitations, all questions may not be addressed.

A link to the live event will be sent via internal channels the week of Aug. 22.

For additional questions or information on the event, individuals can contact the AFMC Public Affairs team at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.



