OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline leaked: here are the specifications, expected price in India – 91mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T India launch could happen anytime this month.

OnePlus Nord 2T debuted globally last month as an offshoot of the vanilla OnePlus Nord 2. The handset brings the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is a jump from the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The handset hasn’t debuted in India yet, which is surprising considering it could be a perfect OnePlus phone in the Rs 30,000 price range which only has the Nord 2 since last year July. Now, Passionategeekz citing sources has revealed the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline.

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in the country sometime later this month only. However, the exact date hasn’t been revealed at the moment. The handset will be sold exclusively via Amazon, much like most OnePlus phones and will have the same hardware as the global version.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is expected to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. The base variant should start at Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage that may not be further expandable. It runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 custom skin out of the box.

Moving to optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T features triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor. There is a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Beidou, Galileo, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, USB Type-C audio and stereo speakers. The OnePlus Nord 2T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

