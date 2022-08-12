Tesla to offer a 50% FSD discount if you upgrade your car in China – Not a Tesla App

One criticism we’ve heard is that Tesla does not allow you to transfer its FSD package to a new vehicle.
Given that Tesla has steadily raised the price of FSD to the current $12,000 USD, it can cost early adopters thousands of dollars more to get FSD on their newer vehicle.
Tesla has now launched an offer that lets current customers upgrade to a new Tesla and receive a 50% discount on the FSD package.
The offer is available to owners with or without FSD on their current vehicle.
Tesla is testing this new loyalty program in China, seeking to retain customers and ensure they choose Tesla again when upgrading to a newer car.
This promotion will incentivize customers to upgrade their Tesla by offering them a more reasonable price for FSD. In addition to offering a 50% discount on FSD for returning customers in China, Tesla is also offering 15,000 km of free Supercharging and a free home charging service valued at 元8,000 ($1,185 USD).
Tesla has previously launched local incentive programs such as 10,000 miles of free charging and $1,000 toward a home charging solution.
Tesla has previously offered a similar FSD promotion in China back in 2021. There’s no indication that Tesla will expand this promotion to other areas, but it certainly sets a precedent.
Tesla will likely continue to offer incentives that encourage sales where necessary, based on the conditions of each market. Although Tesla is the dominant leader in the EV race, competition is increasing.
Tesla is competing with western manufacturers like Rivian, GM and Ford, in addition to Chinese EV makers, that are aggressively expanding their investments in the EV market.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk, founder and CEO. Musk previously said that the model would be on roads in 2023, as well as Tesla’s pickup truck, dubbed the Cybertruck. The projected arrival date for the Cybertruck has not changed.
The Tesla Semi Truck, which was unveiled in November 2017, is designed for long-haul trucking. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 20 seconds when hauling a full load, which is faster than most diesel trucks.
The Tesla Semi Truck’s range of 500 miles on a single charge constitutes more than double the range of the current longest-range electric truck on the market, the Daimler eCascadia, which has a range of 230 miles.
The Tesla Semi Truck is also significantly cheaper to operate than a diesel truck, Tesla has said. The company estimates that it will cost $1.26 per mile to operate the Tesla Semi, compared to $1.51 per mile for a diesel truck.
Since the company started taking orders for the truck in 2017 some of the most sizable orders have come from the likes of UPS, Walmart, and PepsiCo. The original deposit required with an order was $5,000, which was increased to $20,000 after the event in November 2017.
The company has not said how many trucks it plans to produce but based on past statements from Tesla we can expect the price of regular production versions for the 300-mile (480 km) and 500-mile (800 km) range versions to be $150,000 and $180,000 USD respectively.
Tesla’s Semi Truck is part of the company’s push to electrify the transportation sector, which is responsible for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions. Tesla also makes electric cars and SUVs, and it plans to start producing its electric truck next year. Tesla’s ultimate goal is to transition the world to sustainable energy.
Tesla unveiled the Tesla Semi and the Tesla Roadster in late 2017. The entire event is below:
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting feature coming to the fleet: vehicle-to-vehicle communication.
Towards the end of the shareholders’ meeting, a gentleman in the audience mentioned how aircrafts use a system called Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS). He elaborated on how ACAS relays an aircraft’s telemetry to prevent a collision.
“Sometimes too much telemetry,” Musk adds and laughs, assumingly referencing the Twitter account that tracks his private jet.
“Do you see Teslas communicating with one another and Dojo turning into some kind of air traffic control for Tesla supply chains and Robotaxi?” adds the gentleman.
Musk answered by saying he hasn’t thought about that before, which is interesting. He added that the goal with Dojo is to be the de facto computer for training the neural net with videos.
“Oh. That’s an interesting idea. I haven’t thought about that,” Musk responds. “Right now our goal with Dojo is to be really good at video training. We have probably the fourth or approaching the third, most powerful computing center in the world for AI training. Our first goal with Dojo is to make it competitive and be more effective at neural net training than a whole bunch of GPUs. We might get there… soonish.”
Musk also added that Dojo is built “from the ground up” to train AI using videos, and building such a computer has never been done before.
This question got Musk’s mind going. He paused for a moment and said there may be some difficulties in getting Teslas to communicate with one another – and it won’t be needed with Full Self-Driving.
“There will be some merits for Teslas to communicate [with] each other, but that won’t be needed for Full Self-Driving at all,” Musk responds. “But for a long time the vast majority of cars will be manually driven, so the value of Tesla-to-Tesla communication is not that high, except for, perhaps, communicating traffic issues, accidents, potholes, and road closures. A Tesla ahead of you has seen a road closure and you get that real-time update to your car so you don’t get stuck in the road closure situation. That’s the stuff that we are working on right now.”
In January of 2022, Twitter user and Tesla enthusiast @BLKMDL3 tweeted at Musk asking about this type of feature. “Hey @elonmusk, can we get the air suspension in Model S/X to automatically raise quickly if the car detects a dip in the road ahead and then remember the location for next time?” BLKMDL3 writes. “Would be an awesome feature to have!”
Musk responded with, “Yeah.”
Hey @elonmusk, can we get the air suspension in Model S/X to automatically raise quickly if the car detects a dip in the road ahead and then remember the location for next time? Would be an awesome feature to have!
BLKMDL3’s tweet received quite a bit of attention.
Tesla has recently rolled out updates to improve a vehicle’s ability to raise and lower its suspension when arriving at a specific location. This is so the vehicle doesn’t scuff the pavement and cause damage to its underbody.
Since Musk stated that he hasn’t thought about vehicle-to-vehicle communication or how it would be done, we don’t anticipate this feature rolling out anytime soon. However, we can hope that it gets added to the pipeline of upcoming features due to its seemingly positive reception and want for it. This could also increase the safety of Tesla’s vehicles, even though they’re already the safest cars on the road.
It would be nice for vehicles within a 5-10 mile radius to notify one another of a construction zone, or accident, similar to Waze. This would allow the vehicle to reroute to a more efficient route or handle the situation accordingly. Going a step further, it would be exceptionally cool to see snapshots or videos of the upcoming situation by seeing a “hotspot” in maps, similar to how Snapchat shows hotspots, that are recorded via the vehicle’s cameras to more accurately prepare for it. But this may open a can of worms in regards to privacy.
Turning Tesla’s fleet into a mobile social network may go against Musk’s vision. He’s stated before that any user input in the vehicle should be considered an error, so having an interactive feature such as this may not be in Tesla’s deck of cards.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.1.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet f…
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting fe…
Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America. The upd…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
Tesla held its 2022 shareholders’ meeting yesterday. At the event, Tesla …
Ugh. That moment you look out and see the pouring rain flowing down the window pane nearby. You bite your lip as you …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
On February 2nd, Sandy Munro caught up with Elon Musk to discuss all things Tesla, including the future of Autopilo…
My Tesla Model 3, unimaginatively named “Blue Tesla,” is relatively new. I bought it in June 2020 during the pandemic. D…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Sometimes we just want to fill the outdoors with music. But it turns out that leaving music playing after exiting your …
Sentry mode, was originally depicted on the in vehicle display as HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Since the…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
Tesla’s first electric semi-truck will have a range of 500 miles and begin shipping this year, according to a tweet f…
Tesla recently wrapped up its 2022 annual shareholders meeting, and CEO Elon Musk hinted at a potentially exciting fe…
Yesterday we started seeing the first signs of updated navigation maps for Tesla users in North America. The upd…
Tesla is expected to support external storage devices in an upcoming software update, according to Tesla hacker @gree…
Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”. He followed up the…
Happy Birthday to Tesla’s Model 3. It’s hard to believe that five years ago, just 30 Model 3’s had rolled off…
Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla could announce a new factory location later this year at Tesla’s annual shareholder …
Tesla is giving their employees access to their latest solar roof product, version 3.5 to help test it before it does…
Elon Musk teased the Optimus humanoid robot prototype at Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting. A new image of the…
Tesla held its 2022 shareholders’ meeting yesterday. At the event, Tesla …
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.24.1.
Teslas have tons of settings to help you customize your experience. These settings are either global and apply to all d…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Did you know that you can adjust the height the trunk opens? If you have a Tesla with a powered trunk you can adjust…
On February 2nd, Sandy Munro caught up with Elon Musk to discuss all things Tesla, including the future of Autopilo…
My Tesla Model 3, unimaginatively named “Blue Tesla,” is relatively new. I bought it in June 2020 during the pandemic. D…
The Foot of Cupid will immediately drop down the length of the screen, pushing the “About your Tesla” menu out of the wa…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
Tesla to offer a 50% FSD discount if you upgrade your car in China – Not a Tesla App
One criticism we’ve heard is that Tesla does not allow you to transfer its FSD package to a new vehicle.