Wired: Apple Arcade is a subscription worth having – MacDailyNews

Ads

Update font size. Reset

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. You can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade is free to try for 1 month and $4.99 per month after that. And with Family Sharing, you can share your subscription with up to five family members. You can also get 3 months of Apple Arcade free when you buy an Apple device. With Apple One, you can also bundle Apple Arcade with Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and more for a low monthly price.

Simon Hill for Wired:

If you have yet to set foot in the Apple Arcade, then perhaps it’s time you did. Apple Arcade is an easy and affordable way to play popular games on your iPhone and other Apple devices.

When Apple Arcade first launched, it focused on exclusive games, but Apple switched its strategy last year. You will now find several games that are also available in the App Store for a fee (including my favorite tower defense game) and some games that usually have ads or in-app purchases. The Apple Arcade version of a game always has a + added to its name.

For families in the Apple ecosystem, Apple Arcade is an easy sell. I love that it is free of ads and in-app subscriptions, and there’s enough to keep you and your kids amused for a while. I was on the verge of canceling before Apple added more depth with popular mobile games from the App Store because many of the exclusive games, although excellent, are games you play through once.

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t tried Apple Arcade (or its been awhile), give it a try (for free)! More info about Apple Arcade here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

amzn_assoc_tracking_id = “macdailynews-20”;

amzn_assoc_ad_mode = “manual”;

amzn_assoc_ad_type = “smart”;

amzn_assoc_marketplace = “amazon”;

amzn_assoc_region = “US”;

amzn_assoc_design = “enhanced_links”;

amzn_assoc_asins = “B09G9FPHY6”;

amzn_assoc_placement = “adunit”;

amzn_assoc_linkid = “34ba7e8b3a10de5ddc0bdf104fee44c0”;

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

In the Safari app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, you can install extensions to customize the way your browser works. For example, extensions can…

Thursday the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to next-gen “Apple Pencil 3” features…

Apple is cracking down on websites that share download links for Apple beta software, such as macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16…

Apple now has an humungous installed base of over 1.8 billion active devices around the globe. Plus, users are increasingly spending more…

To mark Apple’s 40 years in Australia, the company today announced new initiatives that will help protect the environment and create…

Enter your email address to follow MacDailyNews and receive notifications of new posts by email.



Follow 🙂

source