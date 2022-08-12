When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more – Digital Trends

Ads

Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.

Tablet and foldable owners will see the most benefits, along with some updates to Material You to improve Android’s customizability. There really isn’t much else to say about Android 13. It’s a very under-the-hood update whose value will only become clear in the months after its launch.

As for timelines, Google says it’s releasing Android 13 in either August or September, with the Pixels getting it first and the likes of Samsung and Oppo following shortly after. Here’s when you can expect it to land on your phone.

Although not every smartphone maker has announced its Android 13 availability plans quite yet, we expect Android 13’s release to be similar to Android 12, Android 11, and other previous versions. Google’s Pixel phones will be among the first to get the update, Samsung will follow soon after, and other brands will filter in over the coming months. We fully expect to see Android 13 updates from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others, but pinning down exactly when those updates will be available is still a little tricky.

Google has announced that all Pixel devices from the Pixel 4 would get Android 13. This means the Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, and 6 Pro. The 3a and 3a XL have seen their final updates, while the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will launch with Android 13 onboard. Furthermore, since Pixels are among the first devices to get new Android updates, we can expect all eligible Pixel phones to get Android 13 as soon as it’s released in August or September.

Samsung’s Android 13 update takes the shape of One UI 5. Samsung first began rolling out its One UI 5/Android 13 beta on August 5 in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea. The beta is currently only available for the Galaxy S22 series, but the final update will be available for a wide array of Samsung devices. More specifically, we expect every A-Series and S-Series Samsung phone released in the past four years to get One UI 5 and Android 13 pretty quickly, though the tablets and foldables will, as we’ve mentioned, benefit the most.

OnePlus has announced Android 13 and OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 8 and newer models, as well as the OnePlus Nord 2 and newer. The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T are slated to get Android 13/OxygenOS 13 first, with other OnePlus handsets following after. The OnePlus 10 Pro will get OxygenOS 13 “soon,” the OnePlus 10T will get the update “later this year,” and it’s anyone’s best guess when it’ll be available for older OnePlus smartphones.

Xiaomi is currently testing Android 13 for the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and Mi Pad 5, while Oppo has a preview program for its Find N and Find X running. Likewise, Realme has a beta program for the GT 2 Pro but has yet to announce a comprehensive launch list. As in previous years, we expect those to come out after Google has announced the final release of Android 13.

If you’re impatient, Google has released Android 13 as part of a public beta for Pixel phones. Any supported Pixel can download Android 13 right this moment, allowing for a taste of what will be coming down the pipeline. With Android 13 all but done, it’s basically a painless and risk-free process. Some apps and games may not work properly prior to release, but those are few and far between in our testing.

