BTC, ETH, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for August 11 – U.Today

Most of the coins continue their bull run, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.



Bitcoin (BTC) has kept the rise after the breakout of the $24,000 level.



On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to fix above the local resistance level at $24,280. If the leading crypto can do that until the end of the day, one can expect further growth to the next level at $25,400 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,459 at press time.

Ethereum (ETH) has gained even more than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3.13%.



It seems that Ethereum (ETH) could not fix above the $1,900 zone on the first attempt. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the $1,850 mark. If buyers can hold this level, there are high chances to see the retest of $1,900 and possible further growth to the vital mark of $2,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,898 at press time.

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by 4% over the past 24 hours.



Solana (SOL) is again trying to break the resistance level at $44.87. The bulls’ power is also confirmed by the rising volume, which means that a breakout may occurr soon. If that happens, it can be the prerequsite for a sharp rise to the $50 zone.

SOL is trading at $43.99 at press time.

MATIC is the only falling coin today, going down by 0.46%.



From the technical point of view, MATIC is trading in a narrow range between the support at $0.8448 and the resistance at $0.9849. At the moment, the price is close to the upper level, which means that bulls are more powerful than bears. If the daily candle closes above $0.95, the test of the $1 mark is just a matter of time.

MATIC is trading at $0.933 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

