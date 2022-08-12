Cryptocurrency News Live: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Majority Altcoins Register Minor Losses – ABP Live

Ads

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated: 27 Jul 2022 05:33 PM (IST)

Kraken is reportedly facing a federal investigation for potential violation of US sanctions by allowing users in Iran and other countries buy and sell digital tokens. As per a report by The New York Times, US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has been investigating Kraken since 2019 and is expected to impose a fine.

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and ‘Shark Tank’ star, tweeted that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will come up with regulations that will pose a ‘nightmare’ for the crypto industry. Cuban has always been a strong supporter of crypto. The SEC recently brought insider trading charges against a former product manager at Coinbase, which led to Cuban’s recent comment.

Click here to read the full story.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, failed to rise above the $22,000 mark over the past 24 hours. On early Wednesday morning, BTC was priced at $21,070.81. Most other popular altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL), also suffered minor losses. On the other hand, the TerraClassicUSD (USTC) token managed to become the top gainer over the past 24 hours, while the Convex Finance (CVX) token turned out to be the biggest loser.

Click here to read the full story.

Cryptocurrency still remains a mystical subject for many keen investors in India. While cryptos are slowly gaining recognition from investors and regulators alike, with countries and leading brands adopting it as an official tender, there are still a sizeable number of people who wish to invest in crypto, but aren’t able to closely track breaking and developing news in the sector, which will help them take note of price movements, major sell-offs, and announcements of new blockchain-based developments.

This live news blog is here to help. From major market losses to noteworthy declarations, follow this live blog to stay updated with all the latest happenings in the world of crypto.

While there are many cryptocurrencies to explore, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular as it is the world’s oldest and most valued crypto coin. As of July 27, Bitcoin price stood at $21,070.81, as per CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $970.53 billion, registering a dip of 0.34 percent in the past 24 hours.

While cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, cryptocurrencies are clubbed under virtual digital assets (VDAs). Under the new tax regime that went into effect on April 1 this year, VDAs attract taxation of 30 percent on gains. A TDS of 1 percent will be applied on top of that.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Breaking News LIVE: Amit Shah To Inaugurate National Conference Of Rural Co-Op Banks Today

‘We Have No Objections’: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Invites ED, CBI, IT To Open Their Offices In His House

KL Rahul Cleared To Play, Will Lead Indian Team Against Zimbabwe: BCCI

Arvind Kejriwal Giving Perverse Twist To Freebies On Health And Education: Sitharaman

International Youth Day 2022: History, Significance And Theme — All You Need To Know

source