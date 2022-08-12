Rapunzel Designer Collection Doll Premieres at Disneyland Resort – WDW News Today

Ads

The Rapunzel designer collection doll is now available at Disneyland Resort. This doll is the latest in a monthly collection of special Disney Princess dolls. Previous dolls include Snow White, Moana, and Merida.

Rapunzel is wearing a flowery pink dress with tulle underskirts.

She holds a white purse and has a pink ribbon around her waist.

Her blonde hair is topped with a giant pink flower.

Like all the dolls in the Disney Designer Collection, Rapunzel comes in a display box and is limited edition 9,800.

Her look was designed by Tetsunosuke Saiki. Information about Saiki is on the box and included inside.

The Rapunzel designer collection doll can be picked up from Big Top Toys in Disney California Adventure.

