Cheap iPad 9th Generation Prices, Best 2021 Deals – AppleInsider

Ads

Announced on September 14, 2021, Apple’s 2021 10.2-inch iPad is now available in two color choices: Space Gray and Silver. With a True Tone display and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, the iPad 9th Generation maintains a $329 starting price, with Wi-Fi + Cellular models as low as $459. If you’re looking to upgrade to the 2021 model, there are iPad deals going on now, with bonus cash also available on Apple trade-ins.

AppleInsider may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through our links at Expercom. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive deals.

Enjoy exclusive AppleInsider pricing when you shop through the Expercom links above. Plus, save $10 on AppleCare for the iPad 9th Gen. As always, reach out to us at [email protected] if you have trouble seeing the exclusive discounts.

Save an additional 5% on qualifying orders or get special financing with the Adorama Edge Card.

Get a sales tax refund on qualifying purchases with the B&H Payboo Card.

source