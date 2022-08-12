How to watch, listen and live stream Miami Dolphins vs – Buccaneers.com

Ads

Football has officially arrived. The drought has ended and soon, stadiums will be packed with delighted fans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2022 preseason slate with a home venue at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The clash will mark the 33rd all-time preseason meeting between the Buccaneers and Dolphins – the most against any opponent in team history. Here is everything you need to know to follow the ballgame from start to finish.

Matchup:

Miami Dolphins (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

Watch:

Stream in Market (Preseason Only – Desktop, Mobile, App):

Listen Live:

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App

Satellite Radio

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Watch Out-of-Market Preseason Games, Live Local Regular & Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.

NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):

Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.

