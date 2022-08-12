Why being an early buyer of the Solana price is unnecessary pt.2 – FXStreet

Ads

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price had impressive trading opportunities last week. Still, the SOL price has a double scenario in the works that deems the digital asset unfavorable until further notice.

Solana price currently trades at $38.34. Last week, the Solana price was a favorable digital asset for day traders and scalpers. It was mentioned in the last thesis that anything deeper than the current levels would be an apparent reason to exit the market. Traders now have a decision to make. If Solana price bottoms out here, a potential 16% rally targeting the $44 price zone could occur. If the bulls fail to find support at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) that it finds hover above, the entire uptrend will likely be in jeopardy.

The Relative Strength Index does not show divergences to forecast a confident directional bias. For this reason, traders should zoom out and consider the broader scenario for Solana price once again. It has been mentioned that being an early buyer of the Solana price would be an unneccesary risk. The technicals for Solana price still suggest two different fractals have a possibility of manifesting. Being an early buyer comes at extreme risk on a macro level.



SOL/USD 12-Hour Chart Fractal Scenarios

At the current time, this thesis remains neutral. A breach above $42 will be able to invalidate the neutral outlook in the short term. If $42 were to get breached, the bulls could induce a rally targeting $60, resulting in a 66% increase from the current Solana price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the recent price action of Solana analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

AVAX price has been on an uptrend since the bottoming formation in mid-June. The rally has been convincing so far and produced massive gains for directionally-positioned traders. However, the altcoin has reached an inflection point that could threaten this uptrend.

Dogecoin price is trying to establish a directional bias as it hovers aimlessly after collecting buy-stop liquidity above equal highs. Investors need to be aware of a potential downswing, especially considering the lack of momentum in Bitcoin price.

Shiba Inu price is presenting quite the tug of war battle during the second trading week of August. Previous outlooks have prophesied on both bearish and bullish sides of the coin, and as of yet, no target has been successfully breached.

Ripple’s active addresses have increased by nearly 6x on multiple sets of occasions throughout the summer. Ripple price hovers just above a breached consolidative barrier, which is enticing traders to open a long positions.

Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source