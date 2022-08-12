Cruzo: A Modern Way To Give Emotions With NFT Postcards On An Innovative Web3 Platform – TronWeekly

Ads

August 11, 2022 by Akash Anand

Cruzo is the first multi-chain Web3 platform and NFT marketplace that allows you to create NFT greeting cards and crypto gifts on a decentralized blockchain network. On the platform, you can buy or send beautiful and hilarious cards and stories to your loved ones and wish them a happy holiday. As well as businesses can increase sales and customer loyalty by sending greetings cards.

The main reasons why NFT postcards will become more and more popular are their following advantages:

Who is at the heart of the startup

The idea of creating a platform for selling NFT postcards belongs to Denis Stepanov. He is a sales & marketing professional with a performance record and extensive experience in developing, implementing, and managing digital products, sales, and marketing.

In 2020, he assembled a team of highly qualified IT specialists to implement the project. The main co-founder and CTO was the software developer Roman Bobrik. Then application developer Nikita Korshunov and designer Jane Makey joined the team.

They combined efforts and started working on the project from research, analytics and elaboration of the idea. Step by step they were moving forward to their common goal — to advance the mass adaptation of NFTs through a revolutionary greeting cards and gifts marketplace.

How did the idea to create the Cruzo Platform come about

Working in the field of application development and programming, Denis noticed that crypto startups related to DeFi, games or digital collectibles and NFTs are areas of the industry that attract multimillion- and billion-dollar investments.

Such a flow of investments opens up more and more opportunities to transfer many phenomena of our everyday world to the digital universes: from money and items to games and art. Access to NFT is becoming easier and it is spreading to more and more areas of our lives — for example, to the sphere of holidays and pleasant experiences.

Observing these trends and understanding how many holidays and occasions for gifts exist, Denis decided to move to Blockchain greeting cards. Initially, paper cards were a way to receive and give emotions at a distance. And now, in the digital age, there is no need to use paper for this. So, with NFT greetings you can share emotions as well as with physical postcards and the same time receive all the benefits of owning the NFT.

‘Imagine a multi-billion dollar paper postcard market moving into the NFT; in doing so, it opens up new perspectives, new utility of postcards and the possibility of real ownership’

This is especially facilitated by booming the Metaverse trend. In the metaverse, you can buy and sell plots of “land”. People can visit purchased places, fill them with digital objects, invite guests. The most popular things to do here include exploring the world, designing a virtual avatar, and viewing digital art.

In the Metaverse, it will be possible to celebrate any holiday: New Year, Christmas, Birthday, Corporate events, etc. And, of course, no holiday is complete without greetings, gifts, and party goods! Imagine your personal Birthday party in a digital world where you will be able to launch fireworks, release balloons into the sky, blow up firecrackers and pour champagne on your guests! And all this will be in the digital universe; this is more than a trend, it is already a reality.

But in order to do all this, you need to initially take these digital objects from somewhere. And Cruzo NFT Marketplace took care of it. We will supply the digital crypto market developed on the modern Web3 platform with everything users need for a celebration: thousands of NFT greeting cards, crypto & NFT gifts, NFT party goods, and cryptocurrency as a gift.

Who is the platform for?

There are four main categories of those who will benefit from the project:

1) Users (seekers) – who need greeting cards to share emotions or feelings with the recipient.

2) Creators – who are looking for sustainable income on a daily basis. They can use the platform to sell more artworks realized as greeting cards.

3) Business owners or Marketers – who are looking for ways to increase customer loyalty or sell more gift cards.

4) NFT collectors – who are looking for something different (understandable).

What problems does Cruzo solve

The Cruzo platform not only allows you to give pleasant emotions, but also solves various issues.

With Cruzo DApp users can send/share NFT greetings in Instagram stories, Tik-Tok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. As well as get access to:

We invite you to evaluate the prospects of NFT cards and crypto gifts and see that the blockchain technology is the future. Join Cruzo!

Want to know more about Cruzo Startup? Meet Cruzo Team here.

