Shakib Al Hasan lands in trouble regarding his latest Instagram post, BCB to launch probe – SportsTiger

BCB has decided to issue a show cause notice to Shakib.
Updated – 5 August 2022 12:03 pm
(Picture Credit: Twitter)
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has landed in trouble due to his latest Instagram post. The post that shows Shakib promoting a betting site has not set well with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as it has said that it will launch a probe into the matter. Notably, Hasan shared a post on Instagram where he announced a partnership with Betwinner News and claimed the company to be sports news platform.
However, as per the description, Betwinner News is a company related to betting and as per the existing laws of the country, there are stringent prohibitions on establishments that facilitate gambling. Allowing gambling businesses to function is in contravention to the law as well as the constitution. Therefore, BCB has decided to issue a show cause notice to Shakib Al Hasan.
The board’s president Nazmul Hassan has said that the cricketer did not inform BCB about any such deal and hence he will be served a notice. “There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won’t give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won’t give any permission, Nazmul said. “That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not.
“In today’s meeting the issue was raised and we said how can it happen, because it is impossible. If that happens ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related with betting, we won’t allow that. We have said that today.
“Some are saying in the board that it might not be related with that (Betwinner is an online gambling portal) and in that case we are unable to take a decision. Still, I have asked them to know it as soon as possible. Board’s stance is very clear that it is impossible for us.
Notably, this is another controversy for Hasan who was banned from all cricket for a year in 2019 after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code.
