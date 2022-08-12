Mighty Thor Coming Soon to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris – WDW News Today

Ads

Mighty Thor (a.k.a. Jane Foster) from “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be appearing at Marvel Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris soon.

Préparez vous à avoir le coup de foudre ! ⚡ À partir du 12 août et pour une durée limitée, Mighty Thor arrive à Marvel Avengers Campus ! Get ready for some love and thunder! ❤️⚡ Starting August 12th and for a limited time, Mighty Thor will be roaming the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus!

Disneyland Paris announced Mighty Thor’s visit on TikTok. The hero will be roaming the land starting tomorrow, August 12. She will only be around for a limited time, but Disneyland Paris did not say exactly how long.

Mighty Thor is already appearing at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

