Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1? However, the ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies and the top metaverse games, which will provide long-term growth.

Therefore, this guide will look at one of the best play-to-earn crypto games – Tamadoge. Read on to learn how to buy meme coins like Tamadoge and where to buy Tamadoge now.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in 2022. Here are 5 reasons why crypto traders are adding Tamadoge to their watchlists:

Compared to Shiba Inu investors, who have already experienced massive highs since 2019, Tamadoge is an upcoming crypto with a lot of growth potential. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency & utility token of the Tamaverse – a decentralized ecosystem that allows users to earn in-game rewards on its virtual ecosystem.



As of 25th July 2022, Tamadoge (TAMA) launched its beta presale. Investors can buy TAMA with a minimum investment of 1,000 tokens ($10). This can be a great time to invest in cryptocurrency since tokens typically provide exponential growth after being deployed on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to EmergenResearch, the metaverse market cap is expected to grow to $1,600 billion by 2030. Therefore, we have been witnessing many new NFT projects and metaverse platforms.

Tamadoge is one such ecosystem that provides users with the opportunity to participate in P2E games to earn in-game crypto rewards and utilize DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols. Players can purchase Tamadoge pets – virtual in-game avatars minted as NFTs. These are used to compete in the community to earn points on a monthly leaderboard.

Thus, the platform utilizes the growing popularity of the metaverse and NFT protocols to provide a revolutionary P2E interface.

TAMA is the best meme coin to buy due to its deflationary tokenomics. Shiba Inu has a maximum token supply of 1 quadrillion coins, which makes the supply outweigh the demand. On the other hand, TAMA has a total supply of 2 billion tokens.



The network developers have given Tamadoge a limited supply to ensure that the demand beats the supply in the long run, potentially creating an upwards price momentum. Furthermore, 5% of all cryptos spent are burnt whenever investors spend TAMA tokens on the platform. This will help decrease the overall supply in the future.

One of the biggest problems with meme coins has been the lack of utility and use-cases being provided. While Shiba Inu promises to navigate the Shib ecosystem and the ShibaSwap, the cryptocurrency has yet to offer many use-cases to its ecosystem.

However, TAMA is at the centre of the Tamaverse. Firstly, the tokens will be used to purchase Tamadoge pets from the Tama store – with a portion of the tokens being distributed for marketing and reward purposes. In-game rewards are also going to be solely distributed in TAMA. Therefore, the token’s trading volume can potentially increase with an increase in the P2E platform’s popularity.

The Tamadoge developers have envisioned their project roadmap for the upcoming years. Firstly, TAMA will be deployed on LBank – a centralized exchange, in the foreseeable future. TAMA is also expected to be deployed on the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) – UniSwap.



In Q4 2022, Tamadoge is expected to release an augmented-reality (AR) app, which will retain the P2E dynamics as a web-based game. Therefore, Tamadoge is gearing up as one of the best new cryptocurrency projects in 2022.



Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Shiba Inu has corrected massively throughout 2022. Since January 2022, the token has lost over 65% of its market cap. Currently, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001173 per token. Therefore, Shiba Inu would need to rise by more than 85,000% to reach $1.

After providing staggering returns in 2020 and 2021, Shiba Inu failed to provide further returns after the cryptocurrency markets crashed at the end of 2021. While the token has experienced a lot of popularity due to its meme coin status, a lack of use-cases may prevent it from reaching the $1 mark anytime soon. Furthermore, not many Shiba Inu price predictions are bullish at the moment.



Tamadoge is one of the best metaverse games and the hottest new crypto project coming up in 2022. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency & utility token of the Tamaverse – a P2E ecosystem that aims to combine gaming with decentralized technology.

Users can purchase Tamadoge pet NFTs at the Tama store – where the purchased items can be used to gain points on a monthly leaderboard. The top performers are rewarded with TAMA rewards, which adds to the value of the cryptocurrency.

Should I buy Tamadoge? Currently, TAMA has released its beta presale, where users can trade a minimum of 1,000 TAMA for $0.01 per token. To maintain long-term value, the developers have only released 50% of the tokens at this stage. 20% of the token supply has been reserved for future centralized and decentralized exchange listings. The remaining 30% will be released over the next 10 years via minting operations.



Notably, TAMA charges no transaction tax to users – since the developers believe the ecosystem should generate the revenue for this project. Whenever players buy items on the Tama store with the native digital asset, 5% are burnt to make the token deflationary. 30% are used for marketing purposes, while the remaining 65% of tokens are distributed as rewards among the P2E prize pools.

In the future, Tamadoge plans to launch a new AR app and release a P2E arcade to provide more functions for their cryptocurrency. Buying TAMA now can be a potentially strong investment since the token is still in its infancy stage.

Tamadoge’s team has been KYC-verified on CoinSniper, and thoroughly audited by SolidProof.io – helping boost the project’s credibility.

Users interested in learning more about the project can subscribe to the official Telegram group and stay updated. Admins will never DM you first, beware of scams where impersonators copy the profile pic and name of admins or moderators.

After reviewing this exciting new project, users can decide whether they wish to add TAMA in their crypto portfolios. Interested users can follow our step-by-step guide on how to buy Tamadoge in 2022.

When looking for where to buy Tamadoge, users will need to download a crypto wallet.



MetaMask is one of the best crypto wallets, which will allow users to purchase TAMA during the ongoing beta presale.

Users can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Users must buy Tamadoge with ETH or USDT. Investors can head over to a cryptocurrency exchange of their choice, buy Ethereum or USDT and transfer the tokens back to their Metamask wallets.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak

The next step is to go on the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Users can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.



Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

The final step is to buy TAMA. Simply enter the amount of TAMA you would like to purchase and select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Users need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

Buy Tamadoge on Beta Presale

Finally, users can claim their TAMA tokens once the presale ends. Once the presale period is over, click on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.





For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source