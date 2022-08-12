Asus Zenfone 9 gets disassembled on video – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

Dedalua, 10 Aug 2022This phone could have been the heir of the "perfect" phone (for me), the s10e. It ha… moreI'm still using s10e as my spare phone.. the back cover glue suffered some melt down issue recently, got it fix and changed a new battery, still like using it on my daily basis.

This phone could have been the heir of the "perfect" phone (for me), the s10e. It has everything the s10e had except wireless charging. Smaller, headphone jack, flagship processor, decent memory. I would have considered it but the lack of wireless charge is a bummer for me.

Lethalz, 10 Aug 2022Haha I know, Samsung beats this in every way except batteryI would not say in everyway, and battery is a pretty big deal!

hmm, 10 Aug 2022Pretty much same size as Samsung S22 while have smaller screen with more bezels. Also cost th… moreWhat's the point of competition? I don't know. There should be just one phone manufacturer, right?

Lethalz, 10 Aug 2022Haha I know, Samsung beats this in every way except batteryThey lose in compact size though

hmm, 10 Aug 2022Pretty much same size as Samsung S22 while have smaller screen with more bezels. Also cost th… moreHaha I know, Samsung beats this in every way except battery

I have just recently bought the Zenfone 8, before the 9 was announced. I am super pleased with the phone but disappointed that I didn't wait a couple of months and get the 9.

The enclosure assembly is nowhere close to that of apple product. loose parts everywhere, structural integrity is more important than standard spec, as better architectural integration will result in better performance and usability.

Pretty much same size as Samsung S22 while have smaller screen with more bezels.

Also cost the same amount so what's the point of it ?

Those ugly bezels are just…….

rizki1, 10 Aug 2022where are you guys? oh no, the Zenfone 9 you are voting for has decreased daily hits. from ran… moreInfact as we speak ,99% of them are cruising with their oneplus 10 pro😂

The one that pains me most was the xiaomi 12 so called ultra🤣

rizki1, 10 Aug 2022where are you guys? oh no, the Zenfone 9 you are voting for has decreased daily hits. from ran… moreWhy are you so obsessed with other people who prefer something that you personally don't like that you even monitor daily how many of them look at the phone's specs on this website? Lol. People wanting something different literally doesn't have anything to do with you. Smh

The repair score is much better that NOTHING phone 🤭

Small and more affordable. I can appreciate zenfone 9 stands out with the latest flagship soc, but some just want good price/performance and cheaper soc too. SD 778 is quite good for everyday use, and should be more cheaper.

where are you guys? oh no, the Zenfone 9 you are voting for has decreased daily hits. from rank 2 to 6 do you not like it? Actually no one cares, most of the votes are fine with their over 6'5 inch phone. Sorry a bit of OOT.

