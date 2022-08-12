LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram – Sports Illustrated

Ads

On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony posted a video to Instagram.

Anthony wrote in the caption: "B-More 🙌🏿 Nothing but love for my city. Tomorrow isn’t promised, so we gotta keep making an impact TODAY. #STAYME7O"

The ten-time NBA All-Star is coming off playing his first season for the Los Angeles Lakers this past year.

He averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

The 38-year-old is no longer the superstar that he was earlier in his career, but he is still a very solid role player.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a huge surprise considering the roster featured LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Anthony has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The best years of his career came on the Knicks and Nuggets.

He was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, and in 2009 he led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.

With the Knicks, he took them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the franchise has yet to make it that far since then.

Overall, he has had an outstanding individual career, and will more than likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer after he retires.

source