Plusnet unleashes its biggest EVER broadband upgrade, check latest fibre deals now – Express

Plusnet has upgraded broadband speeds for millions of customers nationwide, offering download speeds of up to 500Mbps for the first time. Prices for full-fibre connections from Plusnet start from just £25.99 per month, making it one of the best broadband deals around. The affordable broadband provider relies on the BT-owned Openreach network to connect to customers, so if you’re able to unlock full-fibre speeds with BT, EE, Sky and TalkTalk then you’ll also be able to sign-up with Plusnet.

Plusnet quietly introduced these upgraded broadband speeds back in May 2022, but only for customers who called the support centre to enquire about full-fibre. It seems this soft launch was a success as Plusnet has now unleashed the improved speeds on its website. Full fibre plans arrive with a 24-month minimum term, unlimited download usage, free activation, and a new Hub Two Wi-Fi router (which shares many of the same features as the BT Smart Hub 2, so expect better handling of dozens of smart home gadgets).



Unfortunately, Plusnet isn’t offering speeds up to 900Mbps quite yet (despite the Openreach full-fibre networks used by the company topping out at these download speeds) but we’d expect that to be introduced to the online store in the coming weeks and months. We’ll update this article as soon as the gigabit-capable speeds are here. Broadband suppliers such as TalkTalk, BT and EE all offer access to these ludicrously speedy downloads via the same network.

For now, Plusnet customers can sign-up for 74Mbps (20Mbps upload), 145Mbps (30Mbps) and 500Mbps (75Mbps) download speeds. None of these plans come with a one-off upfront fee. Plusnet includes a guaranteed download speed of 40Mbps, 80Mbps, 275Mbps, respectively with its new plans. If your connection consistently misses this level, you’ll be able to leave your 24-month contract earlier without incurring a termination fee.

BT-owned Openreach recently confirmed that six million households can now access its gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband. The company plans to reach 25 million premises by December 2026 as part of its plan to upgrade broadband connections nationwide. As it stands, the average home broadband speed in the UK sits at 70Mbps.

If you want to upgrade your speeds with Plusnet, you can check whether you have full-fibre connection running to your home here.

Find the latest Plusnet full-fibre broadband deals below….

As the name suggests, this Plusnet package arrives with average download speeds of 74Mbps. That’s about the same as the average home broadband speed in the UK. Since this is a full-fibre plan, there’s no need to worry about a landline or line rental charges!

Download speed: 74Mbps | Guaranteed minimum speed: 40Mbps | Upload speed: 20Mbps | Upfront fee: £0 | Contract length: 24-months

Want something a little faster? Plusnet’s Full Fibre 145 package arrives with double the average UK home broadband speed – plenty for serious boxset streamers and gamers! This broadband deal also has a faster upload speed, perfect for those working from home!

Download speed: 145Mbps | Guaranteed minimum speed: 80Mbps | Upload speed: 30Mbps | Upfront fee: £0 | Contract length: 24-months

This is the fastest full-fibre broadband package currently on offer from Plusnet, and it should be more than speedy enough for most people. With download speeds of 500Mbps, you should eradicate any loading times when making video calls, streaming movies, backing up photos, or downloading software updates!

Download speed: 500Mbps | Guaranteed minimum speed: 275Mbps | Upload speed: 75Mbps | Upfront fee: £0 | Contract length: 24-months

Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer to this question. It really all depends on what you do with your broadband at home. The average home broadband speed in the UK is around 70Mbps. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, Netflix recommends a minimum of 3Mbps for 720p streaming, 5Mbps for 1080p, and at least 15Mbps for 4K Ultra HD. So the average speed in the UK is absolutely fine if you’re only looking to watch an episode (or two) of Stranger Things in the evening after work.

However, it’s important to think of your broadband connection as a motorway. The more traffic running through your Wi-Fi router …the more congested, and slower, things will get. While it’s true that you’ll be able to binge a Netflix in the highest quality available with 15Mbps – you also need to account everything else happening in your home at that time. If you’ve got a video doorbell, that will be sipping away at your bandwidth each time you check it, if your phone is backing up photos to the cloud, if your laptop is downloading a software update or refreshing emails in the background, if you’ve got children playing online multiplayer games on consoles upstairs, if you have a smart speaker that’s streaming radio or music, every WhatsApp message that pings onto your phone …it all adds up. And it all counts towards your bandwidth.

It’s also worth that opting for a faster download speed means you’ll have a bigger buffer if speeds take a hit during peak times.

Broadband providers, including Plusnet, increase the average upload speed when you plump for a pricier package with faster download speeds too. For people who collaborate on documents with work colleagues, upload videos to YouTube, stream on platforms like Twitch, or share large files when working from home… all of these rely on a solid upload speed. Faster download speeds won’t improve the progress bar on any of these activities – so it’s worth taking a good look at the sort of things you use your home Wi-Fi to do before deciding on the best package.

If you want to pit the latest full-fibre broadband prices from Plusnet against the competition, we’ve included some of the latest broadband price cuts below. Plusnet Full Fibre 145 is pretty competitive compared with other broadband firms on the market, comfortably beating BT broadband and also just undercutting Sky broadband too.

However, it’s worth noting that its Full Fibre 74 – while still cheaper than some rivals – isn’t the cheapest plan available for those speeds. As we’ve highlighted in our best UK broadband deals guide, that crown is still firmly with Vodafone.

For a limited time, Three is offering 50% off its home broadband to new customers for the first six months of their contract. Powered by superfast 5G, your new home Wi-Fi won’t cost a penny until around 12 weeks into your new 24 month contract. And even when your monthly bills do start, Three Mobile offers a very competitive deal compared to its closest broadband rivals. This bargain is not to be missed!

Average speeds: 100Mbps | Unlimited download allowance | Contract length: 24-months

Vodafone has slashed the cost of its broadband plans – making speedy downloads more affordable. For a limited time, you can bag Vodafone’s Superfast 2 plan for just £22 per month. This includes download speeds of 73Mbps and a speed guarantee of 37Mbps. There are also no upfront or postage costs to consider – bargain!

Download speeds: 73Mbps | Speed Guarantee: 37Mbps | Upload speeds: 18Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Minimum contract length: 24-months

If you want to cut your bills, look no further than NOW, formerly NOW TV. This Sky-owned broadband firm is currently offering download speeds of 63Mbps for just £20. Better yet, there’s no activation fee and the minimum contract term is only 12-months …so you’ll be able to renegotiate a new deal next year, much better than being locked-in for two years like most other deals at this price!

Download speeds: 63Mbps | Speed Guarantee: 62.1Mbps | Upload speeds: 18Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Postage: £5 | Minimum contract length: 12-months

Here’s a little tip… Virgin Media charges less for the same broadband speeds when you bundle it with a landline phone, compared to its broadband-only packages. As such, you can secure download speeds of 108Mbps (much faster than the UK average home broadband speed of 70Mbps) with free calls to UK landlines all weekend for just £25 a month. Those same broadband speeds cost £44 a month when bought without the free landline calls. Yes, really. Following the merger with O2, you’ll get O2 Priority!

Download speeds: 108Mbps | Upload speeds: 10Mbps | Contract Length: 18 months | Upfront cost: £35

For just £22 per month, Vodafone is offering download speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll also get unlimited usage, so no need to fret about extra bills if you’ve downloaded a truckload of video games, streamed boxsets in crisp 4K, and more. There’s no upfront cost to worry about either – bargain!

Download speeds: 100Mbps | Speed Guarantee: 50Mbps | Upload speeds: 18Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Minimum contract length: 24-months

Plusnet has dropped its £10 activation fee on this plan – and added a £75 Gift Card to its popular Fibre Extra to spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In terms of the broadband bundle, you’ll get acceptable 66Mbps speeds and unlimited usage. The 18-month minimum contract isn’t the shortest on this list, but it won’t tie you in as long as some providers (like BT!)

Download speeds: 66Mbps | Upload speeds: 18Mbps | Upfront cost: £0 | Contract Length: 18 months

With download speeds twice as fast as the average home broadband speed in the UK, Sky Ultrafast will ensure you can binge boxsets in crisp 4K Ultra HD and make video calls without buffering. If you have a busy household with multiple people trying to stream at the same time, this is the broadband bundle to opt for!

Download speeds: 145Mbps | Upload speeds: 27Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Contract length: 18-months

BT is upgrading customers on its Fibre 2 plan (that offers download speeds of 74Mbps) to its eye-wateringly fast Fibre 500 bundle for an entire month – at no extra cost. That means you’ll benefit from download speeds of 500Mbps (that’s 7x faster than the UK average) for free. And if you’re looking for a good freebie, this deal comes with a £110 Gift Card to spend in any shop that accepts Mastercard …which is basically everywhere!

Download speeds: 74Mbps | Upload speeds: 20Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Minimum contract length: 24-months

If you’re lucky enough to live in an area that’s fitted with full-fibre broadband from Openreach, look no further than this incredible deal from TalkTalk. For £13 less than Virgin Media charges, you’ll unlock 900Mbps download speeds – that’s over 12x faster than the average home broadband connection in the UK. There’s also a pair of free Eero 6 Pro routers (worth £229 each) bundled for free, which support the latest Wi-Fi 6 speeds.

Download speeds: 900Mbps | Upload speeds: 91Mbps | Set-up costs: £0 | Minimum contract length: 18-months

If you want the best full-fibre connection available from BT, you’ll need its Full Fibre 900 plan, which boasts top speeds of 900Mbps and a guaranteed download speed of 700Mbps. That’s lightning fast. And to take advantage of that speed, BT is throwing in a one-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass on console and PC to download and stream the latest blockbuster games and play online with that superfast connection. For the first 3 months, you’ll only have to pay 50% off the usual cost, just £27.49!

Download speeds: 900Mbps | Upload speeds: 110Mbps | Set-up costs: £9.99 | Minimum contract length: 18-months

Sky Broadband charges 1p more than BT for the same 900Mbps, however, it’s available with a much shorter 18-month contract. That means you’ll be able to renegotiate a new deal with Sky Broadband, or switch to a better deal from a rival provider 6 months earlier than the above deal. Buying from our deal rather than Sky’s own website will ditch the £19.95 set-up and postage costs, which is a nice saving!

Download speed: 900Mbps | Upload speed: 90Mbps | Contract length: 18-months | Upfront cost: £0

A staggering 15.5 million Virgin Media customers nationwide can access the company’s fastest broadband speeds – more than 1,000Mbps. That’s fast enough to download a two-hour blockbuster film in crisp HD from Netflix in under 100 seconds. Woah. Unfortunately, those speeds come at a cost – but will be essential for busy households or home-workers who are always in video calls!

Download speeds: 1,130Mbps | Upload speeds: 52Mbps | Contract Length: 18 months | Upfront cost: £35

