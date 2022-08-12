Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV – Defense World

Ads

Aug 11th, 2022

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $226,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.







