How to Download Instagram Videos and Stories on iPhone – Beautiful Pixels

Instagram is my window into the world of cute cats and dogs. Whenever I see a particularly good video, I miss the ability to download Instagram videos. Thanks to Siri Shortcuts, you can download Instagram videos on iPhone. Before you ask, yes you can download photos and stories via the same shortcut. I’ve been using this shortcut to create a giant library of cuteness and so can you.

As a long-time user of Instagram shortcuts, I can tell you one thing for sure: This shortcut will stop working after some time. Instagram keeps making changes that break other services and automation workflows. This is why I’m going to link to Routine Hub instead of the iCloud link to this shortcut this time. Routine Hub is an excellent site that catalogues shortcuts and adds some nice features such as giving creators the ability to update their shortcuts. This link will allow you to download the latest version of the shortcut whenever you read this article.

I’ve written about downloading and installing Siri Shortcuts before, so you should check that out in case you want to figure out how to install shortcuts on iOS. The steps to download photos and videos from Instagram are the same.

The same Instagram Media Saver shortcut can save photos and videos from Instagram Stories as long as you login to the social media site from Safari. It does not work if you use the Instagram app to run the shortcut.

I’ll be writing about many more such Siri Shortcuts on Beautiful Pixels. Watch this space for more useful tutorials around Siri Shortcuts.

