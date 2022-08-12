A fingertip painting could guide aliens to human civilization – India Today

Ads

When the Euclid spacecraft launches in 2023 to explore the evolution of the dark Universe and make a 3D map of the Universe (with time as the third dimension), a unique signature will depart with it into deep space.

Tom Kitching, lead scientist of Euclid’s VIS instrument worries, “After Euclid’s lifetime, it will just be floating in space. What if future beings found Euclid? How would they know anything about the humanity of the people?”

Scientists are therefore sending a unique fingerprint painting attached with the spacecraft representing human civilization. The fingertip painting is that of the Milky Way Galaxy, created by visual artist Lisa Pettibone and Euclid instrument scientist Tom Kitching. Over 250 scientists and engineers have contributed to the piece of art.

Astronomers have said that Euclid will image the universe and galaxies within it, peaking at billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years to make a 3D map of the Universe.

“Although Euclid has always been beautiful in concept and materials, it didn’t really say anything about the people involved and humanity as a whole. We asked ourselves whether we could do something artistic that would speak to people,” says Lisa. The painting was made by the scientists working on the project who dipped their fingers in the paint.

“We wanted something authentic, not perfect, and not shaped too much. The result is a piece of art with a wonderful energy to it that captures all the energy of the people involved,” Lisa added.

The artwork, once completed, was pictured and engraved onto a plaque using lasers and fixed to Euclid. Along with the painting, an excerpt of a short poem written by poet Simon Barraclough has also been engraved. The poem has been etched onto the plaque in a typewriter font that swirls around the galaxy of fingerprints.

“It is adding an element of humanity to a dark, vast space, where, as far as we can see, there is no other intelligent life,” Lisa said.

The Euclid spacecraft has been designed to understand how did the universe originate? What were the conditions just after the Big Bang, and how did these give rise to the large-scale structures we see today? The mission will also shed light on why is the universe expanding at an accelerating rate today and is dark energy a term often used to signify the mysterious force behind this cosmic acceleration real?

Approximately 4.7 m tall and 3.7 m in diameter, the spacecraft will launch from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana to the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2), nearly 15,00,000 kilometers away from Earth.

