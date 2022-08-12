Social Security and SSI: Could you receive a fourth stimulus check? – Marca

Ads

US citizens in need of more financial aid

Inflation has dealt a hard blow to US citizens, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet as groceries and gas prices have skyrocketed this year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t helped either and older Americans are desperate for some help from the government through a potential fourth stimulus check.

A Denver restaurant owner has created an online petition on Change.org, asking the US congress to provide people with monthly stimulus checks. The petition has collected as many as three million signatures for the time being.

“Our country is still deeply struggling,” reads the description.

“The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20 percent and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

A non-partisan advocacy group called Senior Citizens League has been demanding that the government issue a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security beneficiaries.

“We have received hundreds of emails from people concerned about making ends meet,” Senior Citizens League’s Shannon Benton told The Sun.

“The high cost of living adjustment, for many, just exacerbated their financial woes by bumping their income above program limits to qualify for Medicare savings programs and extra help.”

After the original stimulus checks, some lawmakers did push for another stimulus check, but the social spending plan stalled in Congress in late 2021.

Congress has not been planning to provide beneficiaries with stimulus money. However, this could happen in the event that the US experience an even tougher financial crisis.

