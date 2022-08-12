Save $300: As of Feb. 24, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is only $1,499.99(opens in a new tab) at Amazon. This 17% discount matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model, which features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
Can’t decide between a laptop and a tablet? A 2-in-1 laptop offers the perks of both.
Released late last year, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is available for just $1,499.99(opens in a new tab) at Amazon after a 17% discount. This $300 price cut matches its lowest price ever, which last appeared in December.
The Surface Laptop Studio(opens in a new tab) doesn’t skimp on internal power. Inside are the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 H Series processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. That’s enough to handle heavy workloads, whether you edit videos, render animations, or play games. It’s further backed up with 16GB of memory and a 512GB solid-state drive for internal storage.
But there are plenty of laptops that have that kind of power. This pick stands apart due to its 14.4-inch, 120Hz touchscreen, which can transition from a standard laptop mode all the way to a completely flat tablet mode.
Best laptops for business: See where the MacBook Pro ranks on our list
If a basic, cheap laptop is what you need, these 9 are your best bets
The best video editing laptops for aspiring filmmakers and YouTubers
More in Microsoft
Best laptop deal: Save $300 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – Mashable
Save $300: As of Feb. 24, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is only $1,499.99(opens in a new tab) at Amazon. This 17% discount matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model, which features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.