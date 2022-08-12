5 New Cryptos You Need for Huge Bear Market Gains in 2022 – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

During a bear market, investing in new cryptocurrencies can be an excellent way to profit once the market begins to recover. However, finding projects that will actually survive the bear market can be quite difficult.

Throughout this article, we’ll be reviewing five new cryptos with massive upside potential and providing investors with a guide detailing how to buy our top choice. Let’s dive in.

Below, we’ve included a quick overview of five projects that you need this bear market.

Lucky Block – Overall Best New Crypto for Huge Gains

Tamadoge – Utility Meme Coin With Massive Upside Potential

Battle Infinity – P2E Gaming Platform with DeFi Elements

Flow – Upcoming Blockchain for NFTs and dApps

ApeCoin – The Latest Project from Yuga Labs

Each of the projects we’ll be discussing boasts excellent fundamentals, strong tokenomics, and a wide range of utility, making each a great choice in this bear market.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is an NFT competitions platform that has been a massive hit with investors. It features exciting prizes ranging from USD 1 million in Bitcoin to vehicles and World Cup tickets.

Every competition on the Lucky Block platform is enterable by purchasing an NFT from NFT Launchpad. The price for each differs based on the potential jackpot prizes. Furthermore, owning an NFT entitles the holder to a portion of 1% of the prize pool daily. This ensures that the NFTs have long-term utility.

Lucky Block also runs a Platinum Competition which is entered by purchasing a numbered NFT from the Platinum Rollers Collection. Prizes in this competition vary but include a real-life Lamborghini. With both the token and competitions offering the possibility of huge bear market gains, Lucky Block is one project you can’t afford to miss.

Recently, the LBLOCK token was listed on the Uniswap exchange. This means that a massive amount of new users are likely to find out about and purchase LBLOCK. The easiest way to buy LBLOCK on Uniswap is through DEXTools, a DEX aggregator fully incorporated with Uniswap.

At the start of August, LBLOCK was also listed on the centralized exchange MEXC. In the days prior, the token pumped by around 400%. Since then, LBLOCK has dropped down slightly presenting an excellent opportunity to buy before further CEX listings send the value of LBLOCK sky high.

With Lucky Block already boasting strong demand and with more CEX listings already in the works, it could well beat out the 13 best cryptocurrencies in terms of massive bear market gains.

To keep updated with Lucky Block’s developments and find out on which exchanges the token is listed next, Join the Lucky Block Discord (admins will never message first).

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a meme coin with a difference; it’s packed with utility. In contrast to projects like Dogecoin, which offer little in the way of intrinsic value, Tamadoge has been designed to reward its users through a casual NFT-based play-to-earn game with Metaverse elements.

Blockchain games like Axie Infinity and Splinterlands often suffer as they focus too heavily on repetitive, boring earning mechanics instead of rewarding users for actual gameplay. This alienates casual gamers.

Tamadoge has instead taken a play-and-earn approach, rewarding users for playing the game instead of simply incentivizing people to find efficient earning strategies. This could help Tamadoge grow to become one of the largest crypto games on the market, providing immense value for early investors.

The game centers around 3D-Animated Tamadoge pets which take the form of NFTs. Players can give their pet food, toys, and cosmetics from the Tamadoge storage to level it up earning Dogepoints in the process. As a player earns Dogepoints, they work their way up the leaderboard becoming entitled to a greater portion of the rewards pool.

Another core part of Tamadoge’s gameplay is a Metaverse world aptly named the Tamaverse. During Q4 2023, a mobile app will roll out allowing players to bring their pets into the real world through the power of augmented reality technology.

Although the Tamadoge beta sale has now sold out having reached its USD 2 million hardcap weeks early, investors can still get their hands on TAMA tokens for just USD 0.0125 via the ongoing presale. As tokens are sold there will be slight price increases to provide early investors with better value. Therefore, it’s worth checking out the project today to maximize gains. Join the Tamadoge Telegram to stay updated.

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a promising project that blends NFTs, the Metaverse, and DeFi to create an engaging and highly rewarding P2E gaming ecosystem. The project hit its 16,500 BNB hardcap in just days but investors fear not, the IBAT token will soon be available to purchase on PancakeSwap.

In order to create an intuitive experience for users, Battle Infinity is split into six different platforms. The IBAT Premier League (a fantasy sports league), IBAT Battle Games (a collection of player-versus-player P2E games), IBAT Battle Arena (a Metaverse world), IBAT Battle Market (an NFT marketplace), IBAT Battle Swap (a DEX), and IBAT Battle Stake (a staking platform)

With P2E games being massively popular, it’s likely that a platform offering a wide range of competitive P2E games could pick up significant traction. As every game in the Battle Infinity ecosystem will be using the BEP-20-based IBAT token to facilitate transactions and bet with one another, we could see demand climb exponentially once the Battle Infinity is fully released.

With the project’s presale selling out well before its deadline, it’s clear that IBAT could be the crypto with the most potential this year. With this in mind, buying IBAT before all the project’s functionality rolls out could be an excellent way to secure bear market gains.

Join the Battle Infinity Telegram today to keep up with the project’s latest developments and exchange listings.

Flow (FLOW) is a new crypto project with a focus on creating a fast, efficient, and developer-friendly blockchain.

The primary aim of Flow is to give developers an easy way to create NFTs, dApps, and smart contract-based projects. It was founded by the minds that successfully created NFT collections like CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, giving the project prestige in the industry.

While flow is still a relatively small project, it fulfills a real need within the crypto industry. As such, the project could grow significantly awarding bear market investors with large profits.

ApeCoin (APE) is the newest creation from Yuga Labs; the team behind the infamous Board Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

ApeCoin acts as a governance token within the APE ecosystem. Holders can use the token to vote on decisions in the ApeCoin DAO. This allows the project to run freely, with key decisions made by the community as a whole.

It seems as though everything Yuga Labs and Board Ape-affiliated, turns to gold so APE could be a solid play during this bear market.

The following guide details the ins and outs of buying Lucky Block’s native LBLOCK token.

As an ERC token, Ethereum is required to purchase LBLOCK. It can be acquired from a regulated broker like eToro.

Once an account is created, press ‘Deposit Funds’, decide how much to invest, and press ‘Deposit’. Then, search for ‘ETH’, press ‘Trade’, choose how much ETH to buy, and hit ‘Open Trade’.

Next, create a wallet by downloading the MetaMask mobile app or browser extension and following the on-screen instructions. Then, ensure it’s set to the Ethereum network and withdraw the ETH from eToro via the eToro Money Wallet.

Finally, head over to DEXTools, press ‘Connect’, select MetMask, and confirm the connection. Search for the WETH or USDC / LBLOCK pair, then decide how many LBLOCK tokens to purchase, and press ‘Trade’. The purchase is now complete.

