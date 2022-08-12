Universal Control and Sidecar: Which can run on your Mac and iPad? – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Trying to use your iPad with a Mac to extend or mirror the Mac’s display with Sidecar or share a keyboard and mouse with Universal Control and having no luck? Apple has a number of requirements for each feature that have to be met. Run through these checklists to see if you’re missing one.
Both features require:
The next three apply for all uses of Universal Control and wireless use of Sidecar:
Sidecar requires that the Mac must be running macOS 10.15 Catalina or later; the iPad has to have iPadOS 13 or later installed.
If you’re using Sidecar via USB, you have to approve the iPad to trust the Mac when prompted the first time you plug them in together. (Some devices repeatedly ask thereafter, too, with no pattern I’ve found.)
With the general requirements in place and up-to-date system releases installed, go to System Preferences > Displays, click the Add Display menu, and choose the iPad under “Mirror or extend to.”
Universal Control only works with fairly recent versions of macOS and iPadOS: macOS 12.4 Monterey or later and iPadOS 15.4 or later.
After you’ve confirmed all the requirements and checked your operating system versions, go to System Preferences > Displays, click the Add Display menu, and choose the iPad under Link Keyboard and Mouse.
