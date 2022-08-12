M2 Extreme Mac Pro, Apple Watch Pro rumors and more on the AppleInsider podcast – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
On this week’s episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts discuss the changes to iMessage editing and undo send in iOS 16 beta 4, rumors about a new Mac Pro with M2 Extreme, the “Apple Watch Pro,” and using Safari Tab Groups.
The latest iOS 16 developer beta introduced changes to address a controversial new iMessage feature. Users will now be able to edit a text up to five times within fifteen minutes of sending it, and messages can be deleted within two minutes.
Rumors suggest Apple had a Mac Pro with the M1-series processor ready to go, but it was held back in favor of a future “M2 Extreme” model. Apple could still announce a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon in 2022, but it won’t be ready to release until 2023.
The hosts discuss the use cases for Safari Tab Groups and why they are made even better in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Between Focus Filters and Tab Group Favorites, there are a lot of options for customization.
A fire at a Google data center in Iowa may have caused issues for Google and the Internet as a whole, with the tech giant encountering longer than usual search times and other issues starting late on Monday night, and carrying forward to Tuesday morning.
Issey Miyake, the designer known for Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck, has died.
Keychain Access is an Apple app in macOS that stores passwords and other login information — and it has a few features that go beyond iCloud Keychain. Here's how to get the most out of it.
MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.
The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.
We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.
Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.
The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.
Keychain Access is an Apple app in macOS that stores passwords and other login information — and it has a few features that go beyond iCloud Keychain. Here's how to get the most out of it.
Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?
The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like increased RAM and a new "max" model. Check out the rumored "iPhone 14 Max" in AR and find all the details here.
With Samsung on the cusp of releasing another generation of foldable smartphones, questions are popping up about if it is too late for Apple to be a big mover with a foldable iPhone. Here's how Apple might approach it.
Apple has issued iOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.
It's been almost two years since Apple released the Leather Link band for Apple Watch and while it has signs of wear, it has held up remarkably well.
Cover up to 6,000 square feet in reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi with the Linksys Atlas 6 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.
The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability.
IOGear's Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand adds six useful ports with a USB-C connection alongside an elevation stand to add utility to any modern Mac notebook.
Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.
Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.
