‘Arcane’ wins 3 Emmys for animation: Other 2022 juried winners include ‘Annie Live!,’ ‘We’re Here’ … – Gold Derby

GoldDerby

“Arcane” is now a three-time Emmy winner after claiming a trio of awards for Individual Achievement in Animation. The TV academy announced their juried prizes on August 11 and the breakout Netflix series received recognition for three episodes: “The Boy Savior” (Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist), “Happy Progress Day! (Julien Georgel, Art Direction) and “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” (Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer).

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” and two more Netflix shows, “The House” and “Love, Death + Robots” were also recognized alongside “Arcane” — since juries can choose to award all of the nominees, some of the nominees or none of the nominees. Scroll down for the complete list of 2022 juried winners.

These juried awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on both Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5:00 PM. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, (8:00 PM ET/PT) on FXX. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in their peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design). Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

The following juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 3:

Individual Achievement in Animation

Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

– Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Arcane • Happy Progress Day! • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

– Julien Georgel, Art Direction

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

– Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • Boyd In 3D • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

– Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

The House • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix

– Kecy Salangad, Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

– Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Best Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

– Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

– Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

– Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

– Marco Marco, Costume Designer

– Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Best Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

– Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

– Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Best Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

We’re Here • Kona, Hawaii • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

– Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist

– Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist

– Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist

And presented during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 4, will be:

Best Motion Design

