Will Solana’s latest stunt of ‘crypto to go mobile’ help SOL go up the price chart – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Tron [TRX] stacking- Is it the easiest way to fix your portfolio

AAVE: Aftermath of GHO stablecoin approval and V3 kick off

Solana [SOL] hits a double-digit uptick amid this upgrade

Bitcoin: Is $25,000 the next supply level for BTC holders

ETC: Gauging potential targets of this bullish pattern’s breakout

Bitcoin: Is $25,000 the next supply level for BTC holders

Why Bitcoin [BTC] investors should consider taking a chill pill

Bitcoin: Analysts’ take on where BTC could go next

Bitcoin short-term investors should know this before exiting

A profitable bet on Bitcoin [BTC] might be made if you go this way

Ethereum: Is dollar-cost averaging a way to go until Merge comes in

Ethereum [ETH]: $2K-level does not seem far off, thanks to…

Ethereum updates to know before taking profit this week

Ethereum [ETH] notes unprecedented hike, thanks to its…

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?

Published

on

By

The Solana Foundation has taken a huge leap recently. They have finally released the launch of Saga, the latest addition to Web3. And, SOL’s prices have been reacting positively.

In an interesting development, Solana has released its flagship mobile phone, Saga. The $1000 android mobile phone will be the latest addition to Web3. The Solana team announced the release late on 23 June in the following tweet.

8/ Watch the full @Solanamobile SMS and Saga reveal with @aeyakovenko, @rajgokal, @SBF_FTX, and more: https://t.co/OveC1pRufx

— Solana (@solana) June 23, 2022

Reportedly, the mobile phone has “unique functionality and features tightly integrated with the Solana blockchain, making it easy and secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets, such as tokens and NFTs.”

Saga powers the Solana dApp store which is an app distribution store on android for decentralized apps. The phone also accompanies other exciting features including the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS). It also includes a Seed Vault built to secure the hardware for users.

However, the news wasn’t well-received across the crypto community. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took a dig at the launch of Saga in a recent tweet. According to Hoskinson, people would need to find seven of their friends in Discord to reboot the mobile phone. This was probably in reference to Solana’s outages over recent months.

And all you need to do is find seven of your friends over discord to reboot it… https://t.co/580TodWOAA

— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 23, 2022

Saga has generated a lot of chatter on social media since its official launch on Twitter late on 23 June. SOL prices have shot up ever since. It is currently up 12.5% in the past day to $40.8, at press time. The SOL prices have also recovered tremendously over the last week with a 31% bullish surge. The volume has also spiked to a 32% surge at $1.89 billion in the past day.

The social dominance metric skyrocketed after the announcement of Saga. As shown clearly in the chart below, the metric shot up to 15.35% but later dipped to 5.18% by 24 June evening.

Source: Santiment

Ads

Bitcoin [BTC]: Assessing how deep are we into the bear market

163.2B SHIB bought by top ETH whales and here’s why it should matter

Kanav is a journalist at AMBCrypto. He has a Masters in Media and International Conflict and is interested in areas of digital society, crypto developments in the political sphere and the socio-cultural impact of a crypto-society.

Solana [SOL] hits a double-digit uptick amid this upgrade

Solana [SOL] traders can see barriers in $47-$50 range if…

Will Solana [SOL] holders see gloomy days ahead despite…

Reasons why Solana [SOL] traders could go long this week

Signs of life? LINK’s dormant addresses could have this role to play now

Solana [SOL] finds favour on the charts, but is it too good to last

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source