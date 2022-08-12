iPadOS 16 brings multitasking improvements, new lock screen, Weather app, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

June 6

José Adorno

– Jun. 6th 2022 11:34 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple just announced iPadOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote. The new operating system for iPad finally brings the Weather app, multitasking improvements, plus tons of features available on iOS 16.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Collaboration is one of the new features of iPadOS 16. A user can add people to collaborate in real-time on specific apps, such as the iWork suite, Safari, and third-party apps.

Apple will also bring in the future the Free Form feature, which the company says is “perfect for brainstorming sessions.”

In addition, Apple is planning to bring windows to the iPad with the Stage Manager feature, which will also be available on the Mac. It automatically organizes apps and windows, making it quick and easy to switch between tasks. With that, users can open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps for faster, more flexible multitasking. Stage Manager will also bring proper external display support to the iPad with iPadOS 16

In addition, the company is making available a Weather app for the iPad. The company will also have an API for weather data.

Just like iOS 16, iPadOS 16 brings a redesigned Lock Screen by adding widgets to the lock screen, adjusting the depth of field with your background image, and much more.

With the Wallpaper Gallery included in iOS 16, Apple has added a ton of new wallpaper options, plus new animations when unlocking your iPad.

For those who love Messages, iPadOS 16 brings three main features: the ability to edit messages, “Undo Send,” and mark a message as unread.

iPadOS 16 will also bring:

Read more:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

Kuo: AirPods to switch to USB-C for charging

Hands-on: Gamevice Flex adds gaming to almost any phone

Kuo: iPhone 14 series on track for next month

Third iOS 16 public beta now available

Ads

source