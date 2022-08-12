Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units – 9to5Mac

Ads

Chance Miller

– Aug. 11th 2022 1:46 pm PT

While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…



Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means Apple expects iPhone 14 demand to at least match that of the iPhone 13 last year. In years prior, Apple planned for around 75 million units for the initial production increase.

For the full year, Apple is still expecting to assemble around 220 million iPhones for the entire year.

Bloomberg reports:

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.

The tech giant is telling its assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices, on par with last year, despite deteriorating projections for the smartphone market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Cupertino, California-based company still expects to assemble roughly 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, also about level with last year, according to one of the people.

As Apple’s Q3 earnings results showed, iPhone sales can be strong even amid economic concerns and Apple knows that better than anyone.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be released in September with four different models in the lineup. You can read everything we know so far in our full roundup right here.

