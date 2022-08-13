The Best VPNs With a Free Trial – Alphr

Ads

Nik Read more June 5, 2022

Disclaimer: Some pages on this site may include an affiliate link. This does not effect our editorial in any way.

Are you searching for the best VPN with free trial? Some people don’t want to pay for a VPN unless they’ve tried it thoroughly. With a VPN free trial, you have the opportunity to test the service first. Checking connection speeds, server network, encryption protocols, and unblocking streaming services – all these can be done risk-free for a pre-determined period of time. Interested? Read below to find out the best VPN free trials available right now.

Our top pick for the best VPN with free trial is ExpressVPN. It offers a 7-day free trial for mobile devices (iOS and Android). If you want to test it on more devices, you can take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with the VPN service, you can request a refund within 30 days.

This VPN has ultra-fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth. With such fast speeds, you won’t experience any buffering or lag when you’re streaming your favorite shows, gaming, or browsing the web.

30-day money back guarantee

ExpressVPN has a network of 3,000 servers in 94 countries, allowing users to access online content around the globe. Unblock libraries and bypass geo-restrictions for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and so much more.

Its vast server network makes it a good option for torrenting since the network supports P2P traffic. ExpressVPN also has top-notch security features. It features military-grade 256-bit encryption and an automatic kill switch.

Furthermore, ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy, meaning your online activity won’t be collected or shared. The fact that this VPN is headquartered in the British Virgin Islands provides added security (outside the 5/9/14 Eyes Alliance and not subject to data retention laws).

30-day money back guarantee

ExpressVPN is easy to use and has a feature that lets users connect devices that don’t usually work with VPNs. For example, its SmartDNS (MediaStreamer) will let you watch Netflix and Hulu on your PS4. Also, you can set it up on an Xbox, smart TV, and Apple TV to watch shows directly on the big screen.

Take note that the 7-day free trial comes with some issues, especially on iOS. You’ll need to provide payment information and remember to cancel before within 7 days. Otherwise, you’ll be charged automatically. Moreover, iOS doesn’t come with a kill switch and you won’t have access to MediaStreamer with the free trial.

If you want to test this VPN’s full features for a longer period, you can instead take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with the service, it’s easy to claim a full refund.

30-day money back guarantee

PROS

CONS



PrivateVPN offers a free trial on both desktop and mobile devices. It allows you to try out the VPN service for a week without having to give any payment details.

One of the best features of this VPN is that it does not require credit card details for a free trial. To obtain a gift code, simply contact their customer service department. When you use it to create an account, your free 7-day trial begins right away.

You can choose from 200 servers in 63 locations and modify your encryption to encrypt your online activities with 128 or 256-bit CBC and GCM ciphers with the free trial. You can also torrent with this VPN because it is P2P compatible.

Keep in mind that PrivateVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to use its services for longer and for free. You can buy a subscription plan with PayPal, Stripe, or a credit card and receive your money back within a month.

PrivateVPN offers an affordable premium service and VPN coupons for discounts. When the free trial period ends, you can find a budget-friendly subscription plan.

PROS

CONS



ProtonVPN offers a 7-day free trial and a free VPN that can be used indefinitely. Hence, it is a good choice for anyone who wants to secure their daily web browsing. A large number of restricted sites can also be unblocked for free users.

However, keep in mind that like all free trials, ProtonVPN’s free plan is designed to entice you to upgrade your subscription. Free users are limited to dedicated free servers, which are sometimes overburdened at peak times – which means ProtonVPN’s free plan isn’t ideal for playing online games, streaming HD content, or performing other data-intensive chores.

Meanwhile, the security features of ProtonVPN are remarkable. Tough AES 256-bit encryption keeps traffic safe from meddling ISPs or hackers. This VPN also supports WireGuard.

If your VPN connection disappears, the ProtonVPN kill-switch activates, and it works together with the VPN’s always-on feature, which immediately reconnects you to a VPN server.

Although the ProtonVPN free trial has some limitations, such as limited servers and some congestion, free users can still use the kill-switch and VPN Accelerator features. The free ProtonVPN servers are located in the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan, and are especially useful for keeping up with international news or keeping in touch with pals on social media.

PROS

CONS



NordVPN offers a 7-day free trial. You can test its server network, connection speeds, and encryption protocols.

The free trial will just take a few minutes to set up because it’s a very straightforward process. Even though you must provide your credit card information, you will not be charged for up to 7 days.

You can also prolong your trial term with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t want to use your credit card, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrency payment methods are available.

On Android devices, you can get a free NordVPN trial and access all of the VPN’s features, including 5400+ ultra-fast servers in 60 countries and access to the most popular streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and others.

It also supports NordLynx tunneling technology and provides unlimited bandwidth without stuttering. So, even with the free NordVPN trial, you’ll be able to stream at fast speeds.

PROS

CONS



CyberGhost offers different options for free trials. There’s a 1-day free trial for desktop, 3-day free trial for Android, and 7-day free trial for iOS. You can also take advantage of the money-back guarantee if you want to test the service for a longer period. It will give you access to the entire server network, fast speeds, and advanced security features on all your devices.

This VPN has a huge network of more than 7,900 servers. It also has special servers optimized for streaming. Unblock Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

When it comes to speed, CyberGhost performs well. Although the speeds are not as fast as other premium VPNs, streams are still smooth and you won’t encounter any lag or buffering (you only need a speed of 5 Mbps to be able to watch shows in HD).

As far as security goes, users will get military-grade encryption, leak protection, and automatic kill switch. It also has lots of other features such as ad blocker, automatic Wi-Fi protection, and specialized servers for gaming and torrenting.

Unfortunately, the free trial can only be used on one device and also comes with limitations. For example, the 1-day trial for desktop won’t give you access to streaming-optimized servers. Moreover, you’ll be charged after the trial period if you forget to cancel in time.

To get around these limitations, you can use the money-back guarantee instead. You can try CyberGhost risk-free for 45 days if you sign up for the annual subscription, or 14 days if you sign up for the monthly plan.

PROS

CONS

Some VPNs offer a free trial without requiring a credit card, while others do not. Only an email address is required for some free trials. Many VPNs, however, request credit card details in order to try them. Before starting a free trial, always read the fine print. If credit card information is required, you will most likely be charged when the trial period ends.

While utilizing a VPN free trial, you may encounter certain limitations. You may experience poor speeds because you’re limited to a smaller (overcrowded) pool of servers. There’s also the possibility of data limitations. It’s also possible that you won’t be able to use certain features that are available to paying users.

To avoid any unpleasant surprises, carefully read the terms and conditions before signing up for a VPN free trial. You can also use the money-back promise instead to avoid limitations. This allows you to test the whole service for a longer period of time, allowing you to obtain a better understanding of the VPN.

Yes, free VPN trials are generally safe. Their developers are industry specialists who deliver high-quality services that can be tried out for free for a limited time.

Free trials allow you to evaluate a VPN’s speeds, encryption protocols, and server network. Additionally, most VPNs still follow a no-logs policy even in free trials, ensuring that your personal information is safe.

Yes, you may use a VPN free trial to access Netflix libraries all over the world. Keep in mind, however, that VPN free trials usually have restrictions that prevent you from fully using the service. Some free trials might not allow you to access the entire server network, and as such, not the ideal way to watch Netflix. Some VPN free trials also have data caps.

You have different options for ending your free trial. If you have not submitted any payment information, your free trial will end automatically after the specified period. There’s no need to worry about being charged.

If the free trial you selected requires payment details, you may need to cancel in one of two ways. Some VPNs allow cancelation without contacting customer service. You’ll normally see a cancel link when you’re signed in to your VPN account. But most of the time, all you have to do is fill out a form and wait for an email confirming your refund.

You might also need to get in touch with customer service. It’s usually quicker to do it using the VPN’s 24/7 live chat service. Simply inform them you’d like to cancel your free trial, and they’ll take care of it. Some VPNs may inquire about your reason for leaving, which is often done for feedback purposes. If you’re eligible for a refund, find out how long it will take to be processed.

Keep in mind that the canceling procedure for mobile devices may differ. If you signed up for a VPN service through Google Play or Apple App Store, you’ll almost certainly have to deactivate it there. That means you’ll have to follow their refund policy. To avoid any problems, I recommend signing up for a free trial on the provider’s website whenever possible.

Every VPN free trial is different, and almost all come with lots of restrictions. You’ll have to read the terms and conditions, cancel before the free trial ends to avoid being charged, and won’t have access to all of the VPN’s features.

While a free trial is okay, testing a VPN using a money-back guarantee is a better way to test out the service without paying anything. You can use it longer than a free trial and won’t be restricted in any way. In our opinion, the best VPN with free trial is ExpressVPN.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Disclaimer: Some pages on this site may include an affiliate link. This does not effect our editorial in any way.

ExpressVPN

Best overall VPN, great for streaming with fast speeds and great security

CyberGhost

A close runner up that is a huge name in the space

Private Internet Access

an impressive VPN that’s also great value

PrivadoVPN

a great VPN with several tiered options

Ads

Please enable JavaScript to submit this form.

30-day money back guarantee

Lee Stanton April 7, 2022

Steve Larner July 27, 2022

Lee Stanton April 28, 2022

Lee Stanton March 4, 2022

Jessie Richardson March 18, 2021

Lee Stanton July 18, 2022

Cassandra July 27, 2022

Lee Stanton August 3, 2022

© Box 20 LLC 2022

Contact Us | Privacy Policy | TOS | All Rights Reserved

source