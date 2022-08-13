Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked ahead of launch, could feature Snapdragon 778G+ – Republic World

Ads

Ahead of its launch on July 12, 2022, Nothing Phone 1’s specifications have been leaked online. Given the hype around the phone, this was bound to happen at some point before the launch. Moreover, the Nothing Phone (1) looks like a solid mid-ranger device that offers one of the most unique designs ever. Keep reading to know more about the smartphone and the leaked specifications.

Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot from his Twitter handle which reveals the Geekbench score and a few other details about the Nothing Phone 1. As seen, the Nothing Phone 1 carries the model ID ‘Nothing A063’ and runs on Android 12. The listing also unveils the name of the CPU as ARMv8. It is mentioned to have eight cores, one of which is powered at 2.52GHz, three at 2.40GHz and four at 1.80GHz.

Interestingly, the Nothing Phone 1 scores 797 points on the single-core test and 2,803 points on the multi-core test. Additionally, the processor moniker also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This combination has already been seen on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Edge 30. Hence, it can be concluded that the Nothing Phone 1 will, in fact, be a mid-range smartphone.

Additionally, Sharma has also shared a complete list of specifications of the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone could feature a 120Hz OLED panel (as mentioned by the head of design at Nothing in a recent YouTube video), Snapdragon 778G+ processor, and a 4,500/5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and a dual rear camera with optical image stabilization. That pretty much summarises all the available information.

Next up, Brownlee explained how the back-lighting system on the smartphone works. As seen in the images that surfaced earlier, the Nothing Phone 1 has a total of 900 LEDs on its back panel that make up for a distinguished pattern, which also happens to be the mascot for the smartphone. Additionally, the video shows how Nothing has created a dedicated Glyph interface for controlling how the LED lights respond to incoming calls, notifications, charging levels and more.

