Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 22nd, 2022

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 174,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

source