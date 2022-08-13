American Finances Updates: Tax Benefits, Gas Prices and plenty more – Marca English

Ads

All the most recent benefits news and money-saving tips this Friday, August 12

Hello and welcome along to another day of our American Finances Updates live blog this Friday, August 12, where we’ll bring you information on the latest financial news from across the USA.

As we do every day in this space, we share the details of useful benefits schemes and we also share money-saving tips that can help you deal with the sky high gas prices and student loans.

So, as we appoach the midway point of August, follow along with us in this live blog, with the updates following below and with the most recent entries coming nearest the top.

During the second quarter, as buyer demand started to fade thanks to the rising mortgage rates, home prices started to go up all across the United States, specially as the low supply of the housing market continues.

Experts are predicting that the Cost Of Living Adjustment or COLA will be between 9.3% and 10.1% for next year.

If the COLA increases, Social Security beneficiaries will see a boost in their benefits to help them meet their basic needs, but that’s not necessarily good news.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed how people lived in a radical manner over the last few years, with financial struggles deeply affecting American families.

That is one of the main reasons that federal and state legislators are pushing for these direct payments to go through as quickly as possible.

With the new Inflation Reduction Act, there were looming fears amongst tax payers who make under $400k per year. Audits are amongst the most surprising practices that can happen to any tax payer who doesn’t make millions.

This bill will bring $80 billion to the IRS in spending, it includes audits but it’s not limited to only that. All that income is expected to bring way more federal tax revenue in the future.

Millions of taxpaying residents in South Carolina are in line to receive an up to $700 rebate by the end of 2022.

Lawmakers approved the payments in June, and it’s expected that the total amount dispensed reaches almost $1 billion dollars.

The state believes that about 8 of every 10 taxpayers will see a rebate credited to their bank accounts.

Initially launched back in 2007, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness scheme was designed to provide public servants in the United States of America with the opportunity to get some help in paying off their loans faster.

The vast majority of the applicants were denied before last October’s change in rules, but student loan forgiveness was extended to more public servants over the last year.

It is estimated that more than eight billion dollars in federal student loans have been forgiven thanks to the PSLF program. To be eligible you should be employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organisation.

You must also have federally-backed loans and you must make 120 qualifying payments, which is 10 years’ worth of payments.

Teachers, nurses and firefighters are some of the borrowers who could qualify for the scheme.

For more on student loans, read our in-depth article from earlier this morning here.

Good news for Texans as Texas continues to boast the cheapest gas prices in the United States, averaging 3.493 dollars per gallon.

Bad news, California residents. The Golden State’s prices remain higher than the rest with the average price per gallon currently at 5.384 dollars. It is a slight fall from yesterday’s price of 5.397 dollars.

Gas prices have been soaring throughout 2022 in the United States of America and abroad, but have thankfully started to fall since we said goodbye to June.

August has seen them creep back up again after a good month in July, so customers are still seeking the cheapest gas they can find.

New York, New York (3.65 dollars): Exxon, 491 Bloomfield AVe, Bloomfield, NJ.

Los Angeles, California (4.59 dollars): Berri Brothers, 3860 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA.

Chicago, Illinois (3.29 dollars): BP, 10477 120TH Ave, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Houston, Texas (2.99 dollars): Shell, 21480 Fairfield Place Dr, Cypress, TX.

Phoenix, Arizona (3.34 dollars): ARCO, 935 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3.65 dollars): Sun Gas & Diesel, 1228 Middletown Warwick Rd, Middleton, DE.

San Antonio, Texas (3.04 dollars): Costco, 11210 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX.

San Diego, California (4.69 dollars): Son’s Auto Service, 445 W 5th Ave, Escondido, CA.

Dallas, Texas (2.99 dollars): Costco, 600 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX.

San Jose, California (4.57 dollars): Golden Eagle Gas, 16995 Monterey St, Morgan Hill, CA.

For more on cheap gas, read our article from earlier this morning here.

Our MARCA In English financial news blog comes to you every day, with the aim of providing you with the latest information about the benefits programs worth knowing about in the USA.

As mentioned above, this includes stimulus checks. Even though they are no longer being given out at the federal level, they do still exist at the state level in some cases.

That, though, will depend on where you live and on your state government’s current policies and attitudes, which will be based on a number of factors.

We’ll also have some more general money-saving tips worth knowing about in this blog, especially at this time of super high inflation.

We focus on high gas prices as well, explaining how you can reduce your gas usage and how to save money when you visit the gas station. Even though gas prices have been dropping throughout July and August, it still makes sense to shop around and reduce gas costs.

So, follow along with us on our American financial news blog this Friday to stay up to date and to keep a little more of your cash in your own pockets.

