Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB – NewsBTC

Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions.

While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all are worth buying. However, one crypto that has distinguished itself over the years due to its profitability is Binance Coin (BNB). At the same time, an upcoming token, Petrousus, boasts great profit-making potential.

We’ll examine what makes it worth the hype and why it could become as profitable as BNB.



Since its launch in 2017, BNB has established itself as one of the big dogs in the cryptocurrency market. It is the native token of the Binance exchange, the world’s largest crypto exchange by average daily trading volume, where users can buy, trade, and hold over 600 cryptos.

Binance has created a whole ecosystem of features for its users. Today, it consists of the Binance Smart Chain, Trust Wallet, Binance Academy, research projects, and more, all of which use blockchain technology to provide new-age finance across the globe.

BNB is essential to the efficient functioning of the network. It is a cryptocurrency with many use cases, including crypto lending, credit card payments, paying for travel arrangements, and much more. Also, it may be traded or swapped for other cryptocurrencies and can be used to participate in liquidity pools or staked for higher returns.

Holders can also use BNB to earn profit through initial coin offerings (ICOs) listed on the Binance Launchpad. At the time of writing, it is ranked 5th on CoinMarketCap’s list of top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization—a feat that would not have been so if not for its profitability.

Petrousus is a community-led Binance Smart Chain-driven decentralized protocol built with a long-term development plan.

The ecosystem seeks to revolutionize the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, especially in crucial areas like lending crypto to users across several blockchains, whether high-net-worth individuals or small retail individuals, just starting with crypto for profit-making.

The platform’s native token will be deflationary and liquid, which will help improve its value over time by counteracting inflationary consequences. To achieve this, Petrousus will adopt a token burning mechanism, removing PET token units from circulation, and reducing the number of tokens accessible on the cryptocurrency market over time.

PET will also have anti-rug pull and anti-whale capabilities, meaning that smart contracts on the platform will restrict purchases or sales above 10% of the available liquidity at the time of the transaction. This will help avoid big purchases and conversions, which might cause significant volatility in the PET’s value.

The platform has a staking mechanism that allows PET holders to earn rewards by locking a number of their tokens for a specific period. This also allows those who stake to automatically become validators on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus network. The validators will earn rewards depending on the number of tokens they hold.

PET will have a total supply of 4 million tokens, out of which 50% will be offered for sale.

Despite crypto prices going down, BNB consistently demonstrates its power as a market leader in the blockchain and crypto space. As the utility token of Binance, its use for many digital solutions is pivotal to its high profitability, even during the current bear market.

While we await the launch, one thing you should never forget is the profit potential. If it fulfills its promises by offering real-world utility like BNB, there is no doubt it will succeed where many other cryptos have failed. It could even topple BNB in the markets if this becomes the case.

