Hasbro Releasing Disney+ Marvel Legends Figures – The Pop Insider

Ads

Select Page

Posted by Madison Eubanks | | Collectibles, Collectibles, Marvel, Merch, News, Series, Superheroes |

Disney+ has introduced a bunch of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and built onto some fan-favorites through a variety of new series, including WandaVision, What If..?, and Loki. Yesterday, Hasbro unveiled some of its newest additions to the Marvel Legends series inspired by these Marvel Studios shows.

To start, Wandavision’s Agent Jimmy Woo is arriving from Westview as a 6-inch-scale figure. He comes with two Build-A-Figure parts and an alternate hand that offers fans the chance to recreate his sleight-of-hand magic tricks.

Next up are two figures from Loki, which were teased during Hasbro’s Comic-Con International: San Diego (SDCC) panel last month. The 6-inch-scale Classic Loki figure features the likeness of Richard E. Grant. This version of Loki — who hails from a timeline where the character survived his final showdown with Thanos — comes with one Build-A-Figure part and five accessories, including green magic to equip around his hands. The creator, conqueror, and controller of all is also joining the Marvel Legends series. The 6-inch-scale He-Who-Remains (a.k.a. Nathaniel Richards) figure comes with a green apple accessory and a Build-A-Figure part.

Hasbro visited the zombie-infested alternate reality from Marvel Studios’ What If…? to introduce two monstrous new figures to the series. The Zombie Iron Man 6-inch-scale figure spotlights the hero after he succumbs to the global zombie virus. It comes with four accessories, including two energy blasts. Even Wanda Maximoff could not protect herself from the infection, resulting in the Zombie Scarlet Witch, whose wild hair is recreated in this Marvel Legends figure. Zombie Wanda comes with two accessories, including equippable magic, and a Build-A-Figure part.

Continuing the What If…? action is a set that will quack you up. This version of Howard the Duck (or really, the alien) — also first revealed at SDCC — comes with a Build-A-Figure part and two accessories, including Scott Lang’s head from the series’ zombie episode.

The final What If…? figure depicts the leader of HYDRA as he appears in the animated series. Red Skull is dressed in his HYDRA uniform and comes with one Build-A-Figure part and a Tesseract accessory.

Fans who collect all of the figures in this wave can create a Build-A-Figure Khonshu from Moon Knight, complete with his crescent moon staff.

All of these new additions to the Marvel Legends series will be available for preorder for $24.99 each on Hasbro Pulse starting today, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. ET. They all come in the new, plastic-free Marvel Legends packaging and are expected to ship next spring.

Share:

Madison Eubanks is an editorial intern at the Pop Insider, the Toy Insider, and the Toy Book. When she’s not binge-watching the entire Harry Potter film series for the 42nd time or thrifting for vintage toys, Madison contributes her writing to all three publications. She is excited to explore the world of toys and pop culture. In her free time, Madison enjoys listening to music, writing film reviews, and performing roller skating tricks.









Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COMMENT

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.



The Pop Insider is here to fuel your fandom. Published by Adventure Media & Events, the same people who brought you the Toy Insider and the Toy Book, the Pop Insider is your source for pop culture news, reviews, and giveaways. From the greatest video games to the latest in must-have merch, we’ve got you covered.

The Pop Insider is a participant in the Amazon Services, LLC Associates Program, and other affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com or other websites. The Pop Insider is an editorial site that receives free samples from manufacturers, but all editorial opinions are their own. The Pop Insider also accepts consideration from manufacturers, which is clearly marked as sponsored content.

The Pop Insider is published by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, which also publishes the Toy Book and the Pop Insider. Composed of an editorial team with more than 75 years of experience in the toy and entertainment industries, AM&E publications provide consumers, press, and trade audiences with the latest news and updates on all things play and pop culture. See more at adventuremediaevents.com

See More:

Designed by Elegant Themes | Powered by WordPress

Ads

source