Netflix is launching a Stranger Things NFT Collection – Xfire

Netflix is hopping on board the NFT hype train full speed via its collaboration with digital collectibles company, Candy Digital.

For its first NFT venture, Netflix is releasing a series of digital collectibles based on Stranger Things to take advantage of the hype. “The Upside Down Series” will feature 11,111 digital collectibles meant to cater to the series’ most dedicated fans. The best part? The Stranger Things NFTs are going to be here soon.

Netflix confirmed that The Upside Down Series will launch on Thursday, July 14. In addition to the NFTs, the series will include 17 limited-edition posters of popular Stranger Things characters such as Eleven, Will, Dustin, Eddie, and Steve, among others.

While Netflix usually goes against the grain, its initial NFT drop will follow a common trend – the collectible buyers will only know which character poster they will get after opening the Mystery Box.

If you’re interested to join the initial NFT offering, you can purchase a Mystery Box for $11 each. If you’d like to make a more substantial investment, you can get the “Hellfire Club” bundle that includes all 17 character posters for $275.

Of the 17 posters, the Eleven poster is the rarest at just 223 minted copies. Meanwhile, the Mike poster is the most common with 748 copies. Both the Mystery Box and Hellfire Club Bundle will go on sale a few hours from now at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST for Early Access and an hour later for General Access.

Now that Netflix has invested in NFTs, we can expect more NFT drops from the streaming giant.

Speaking of Stranger Things, the sci-fi horror’s fourth season joined Squid Game Season 1 as the only shows to have more than a billion hours watched in their first 28 days. All eyes are now on the show’s fifth and final season to do just as well if not better. However, we’re not quite sure about its prospects after the showrunners confirmed that Season 5 will not be as long as Season 4.

