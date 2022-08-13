Flipkart offers discount on iPhone 13 ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Know details | Mint – Mint

Ads

Flipkart is offering the base model iPhone 13 with 128GB storage at ₹ 73,909. After the additional discount availed by exchanging the existing smartphone, the amount for iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can come down to ₹ 54,909.

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14, the e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering massive discounts on the iPhone 13 series. Apple is expected to release its upcoming number series smartphone in September.

The base model iPhone 13 with 128GB storage space is currently available at ₹73,909 on Flipkart. Interestingly, consumers can avail of an additional discount on the handset for up to ₹19,000 by exchanging their existing smartphones. After the additional discount availed by exchanging the existing smartphone, the amount for iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can come down to ₹54,909.

There is a total of four handsets in the iPhone 13 number series which are Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The top-of-the-line A15 Bionic chipset drives the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the iPhone 13 hovers a dual 12MP rear camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR, supporting a front camera of 12MP TrueDepth sensors including a night mode. Reportedly, the smartphone can play videos for up to 17 hours.

It is expected that Apple will release Apple 14 series with display screens of 6.1-inch in iPhone 14, 6.1-inch in iPhone 14 Pro, 6.7-inch in iPhone 14 Max, and 6.7 inches in iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per the speculations, the price of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will expectedly rise due to increased component costs and Apple’s strategy to separate its Pro variants from non-Pro variants.

The premium phone brand always comes with a new design over the Pro variants. Apple’s desire to upgrade its camera will expectedly be reflected in its iPhone 14 series. It is speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a larger profile and a better camera setup.

Apple’s iPhone 14 variant might include a 120 Hz refresh rate display and RAM of 8GB. However, the iPhone 13 model comes with a storage option of 128GB with 8GB RAM. It is anticipated that the iPhone 14 series might have a standard storage capacity of 64GB.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source