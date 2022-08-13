Canada Approves watchOS 9's AFib History Feature – MacRumors

Ads

AFib History, one of watchOS 9‘s new health features, this week received regulatory approval in Canada, seemingly making it the first country to do so outside the United States ahead of the release of ‌watchOS 9‌ later this year.



AFib History allows individuals diagnosed with atrial fibrillation to view an estimate of how frequently their heart is in this type of arrhythmia, according to Apple. The feature is intended for individuals aged 22 years or older who have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Health Canada yesterday approved the AFib History for both the Apple Watch and the iPhone, regulatory filings show. Canada appears to be the second country to approve the new feature after the United States, where it received FDA clearance after being validated in a clinical study. Last month, Apple said the average difference in weekly measurements between the Apple Watch and an FDA-cleared reference device was less than one percent.

The AFib History feature could prove useful when a patient receives an ablation treatment for chronic atrial fibrillation, but the treatment is unsuccessful at first attempt and the patient continues to experience atrial fibrillation.

Upon previewing ‌watchOS 9‌, Apple said that AFib History is not currently approved in all countries or regions, so availability of the feature will likely be limited at launch. That being said, there is still time for other regulatory authorities to approve AFib History before the official release of ‌watchOS 9‌ later this year.

Thanks, Jen!

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source