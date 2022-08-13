Apple's $50 Million Settlement Over Faulty MacBook Keyboards: What to Know – MacRumors

Ads

Earlier this week, Apple agreed to a proposed $50 million settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging that the butterfly keyboard used in certain MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models is defective, which can result in usability issues.



Image via iFixit

The settlement still needs to receive final court approval. In the meantime, here is everything to know about the agreement as currently proposed.

The proposed settlement applies to any U.S. resident who meets all three criteria:

The class action lawsuit does not apply to MacBook models sold outside of the United States.

To identify your Mac, click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and click on “About This Mac” in the dropdown menu.

Ads

Eligible class members may be able to receive a payout of up to $395 from Apple, but it depends on how many people submit a claim and other factors.

If you received a record of the repair from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider, it will specify whether you received a top case replacement or a key cap replacement. The top case refers to the component including a MacBook’s keyboard, trackpad, glued-in battery, and speakers. Key caps refer to individual keys.

Each of the 12 named plaintiffs/class representatives will receive up to $5,000 as an award for their time and effort, and lawyers will receive up to 30% of the Settlement Fund in attorney fees, according to the proposed settlement.

Settlement payouts are only available to class members who received repairs performed by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. The settlement does not provide reimbursement for any repairs completed by unauthorized third-party repair providers or any other out-of-pocket expenses, according to the proposed agreement.

All individuals who fit the description of the proposed class have the right to exclude themselves from the settlement. By excluding yourself from the settlement, you are not eligible to receive a payout as part of the settlement, but retain your individual rights to sue Apple for the same allegations outlined in the class action lawsuit.

Class members will be able to submit a request for exclusion through the forthcoming settlement website or by U.S. mail to the settlement administrator. The deadline for exclusion will be 95 days after preliminary approval of the settlement.

Despite agreeing to a $50 million settlement, Apple said it denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit, according to the proposed settlement:

Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit, denies that any MacBooks are defective, and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful. Apple asserts numerous defenses to the claims in this case. The proposed settlement to resolve this case is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple.

Apple nonetheless concluded that a settlement “is in its best interests” to avoid additional time and legal expenses involved with prolonged litigation.

Given the settlement, the court did not decide in favor of Apple or the plaintiffs.

If and when the proposed settlement receives final approval by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a settlement website will be created where class members can file a claim, submit a request for exclusion, and learn additional information.

Apple will provide the settlement administrator with the email addresses of each class member for whom it has an email address on file. The settlement administrator will then notify class members by email in due time. Some class members may also be notified by U.S. mail. If you do not receive a notice but meet the description of the proposed class, it will be possible to submit a claim through the settlement website once live.

A final hearing to decide the fairness of the settlement will be held at least 130 days after preliminary approval of the settlement, so there are likely still several months remaining until things are finalized and payments to class members begin.

In 2018, Apple launched a Keyboard Service Program after it determined that a “small percentage” of the keyboards in certain MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

As part of the worldwide program, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will repair eligible MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards, free of charge, for up to four years after the first retail sale of the affected notebook. However, a problem with the repair program is that Apple replaces the butterfly keyboard with another butterfly keyboard, which means that the same issues may reoccur over time.

Apple says customers who believe their MacBook was affected by this issue and paid to have their keyboard repaired can contact Apple about a refund.

In March 2019, Apple apologized about the matter. “We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry,” an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. “The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

Starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019, Apple ditched the butterfly keyboard and returned to using a more reliable scissor keyboard. Apple no longer sells any Macs with butterfly keyboards, putting an end to years of complaints.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source