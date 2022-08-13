Netflix movies (Jan. 2022): 50 best films to stream on platform – For The Win

Ads

It's January! And that means it's time to check out some of the best offerings from Netflix's movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering. Unless we've noted an arrival date, these are available now.

You can also check out some of our other lists if you're looking for a fun way to entertain yourself or kill some time:

Away we go with the best of what you can watch on Amazon Prime this month.

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hope of staying afloat and alive. (IMDb)

Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel

As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea, and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business. (IMDb)

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake

In 2002, an artistically inclined seventeen-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California. (IMDb)

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. (IMDb)

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. (IMDb)

Starring: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Julia Greer

Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players. (IMDb)

Starring: Brad Pitt, Robin Wright, Jonah Hill

Set in 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. (IMDb)

Stars: Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville

With the help of a German bounty-hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation-owner in Mississippi. (IMDb)

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio

In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention. (IMDb)

Stars: Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg, Patti Smith

On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City (IMDB).

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus

A young girl risks everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend – a fascinating beast named Okja. (IMDb)

Stars: Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Seo-hyun Ahn

A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s murderer. (IMDb)

Stars: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld

Set over one summer, the film follows precocious six-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Walt Disney World. (IMDb)

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe

An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief. (IMDb)

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. The decision changes their lives forever. (IMDb)

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past. (IMDb)

Stars: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. (IMDb)

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

A story of family, religion, hatred, oil and madness, focusing on a turn-of-the-century prospector in the early days of the business. (IMDb)

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Ciarán Hinds

Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. (IMDb)

Stars: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. (IMDb)

Stars: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd

A Naval veteran arrives home from war unsettled and uncertain of his future – until he is tantalized by the Cause and its charismatic leader. (IMDb)

Stars: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams

After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his possessions, gives his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. Along the way, Christopher encounters a series of characters that shape his life. (IMDb)

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Vince Vaughn, Catherine Keener

Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl, is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin, after her family is murdered. An unusual relationship forms as she becomes his protégée and learns the assassin’s trade. (IMDb)

Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman

After a selfish L.A. yuppie learns his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic savant brother in Ohio that he didn’t know existed, he absconds with his brother and sets out across the country, hoping to gain a larger inheritance. (IMDb)

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino

Hitman Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family. (IMDb)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Pleasantly plump teenager Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. (IMDb)

Stars: John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Nikki Blonsky

An outcast New York City cop is charged with bringing down Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, whose real life inspired this partly biographical film. (IMDb)

Stars: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor

“Passing” follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities. (IMDb)

Stars: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland

In 1954, a U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane. (IMDb)

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo

A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god. (via IMDB)

Starring: Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall

A single mother and waitress, a misanthropic author, and a gay artist form an unlikely friendship after the artist is assaulted in a robbery. (IMDb)

Stars: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear

After earning 00 status and a licence to kill, secret agent James Bond sets out on his first mission as 007. Bond must defeat a private banker funding terrorists in a high-stakes game of poker at Casino Royale, Montenegro. (IMDb)

Stars: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Judi Dench

In 1910s London, snobbish phonetics professor Henry Higgins agrees to a wager that he can make crude flower girl Eliza Doolittle presentable in high society. (IMDb)

Stars: Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Stanley Holloway

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City’s underworld to get his brother Nick out of jail. (IMDb)

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. (IMDb)

Stars: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro

At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths. (IMDb)

Stars: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer

An estranged family gathers together in New York City for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father. (IMDb)

Stars: Adam Sandler, Grace Van Patten, Dustin Hoffman

1930’s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane (1941). (IMDb)

Stars: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins

A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. (IMDb)

Stars: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum

The story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident, who crosses paths with friends, enemies, family, and strangers on the last day of 2008. (IMDb)

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer

The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. (IMDb)

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen

Sixteen-year-old Sarah is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth. (IMDb)

Stars: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud

A year in the life of a middle-class family’s maid in Mexico City in the early 1970s. (IMDb)

Stars: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space, and have returned to Earth to find their creator. (IMDb)

Stars: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young

Inspired by actual events, a group of fame-obsessed teenagers use the internet to track celebrities’ whereabouts in order to rob their homes. (IMDb)

Stars: Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson

An author is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting her relationship with her husband on edge. (IMDb)

Stars: Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Gabrielle Reid

Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon. (IMDb)

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. (IMDb)

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle

A Hollywood fixer in the 1950s works to keep the studio’s stars in line. (IMDb)

Stars: Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich

An egomaniacal film star develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era. (IMDb)

Stars: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman

