What Is Uniglo (GLO)? How Does It Compare To Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB) And Fantom (FTM)? – NewsBTC

Ads

The digital asset ecosystem grows every day with new protocols and projects launching, seeking to disrupt the status quo and challenge the established players. A new addition to the Ethereum ecosystem, Uniglo (GLO), is seeking to do just that and crypto analysts have begun to compare this project to the current ecosystem giants, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Binance Coin (BNB), and Fantom (FTM) due to the vast potential it holds.

Project Overview

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a community-owned social currency that establishes a new strategy to store wealth within the digital asset realm. Asset ownership is a crucial pillar of financial growth as assets benefit from inflation and general economic growth. Investors who only hold fiat will find their true capital value far lower in a few decades due to inflation. This is because governments print money to engage in expansionary policies, and this is only possible because fiat has no tangible backing, with the US abandoning the gold standard in 1971.

GLO, the native token, has its value backed by a collection of NFT, digital, and real-world assets stored in the Uniglo Vault. Acquired by the Uniglo Treasury, funded by buy and sell taxes. The holdings in this vault will allow investors to benefit from long-term appreciation. GLO is also a hyper-deflationary token with 2% of every transaction going to the Uniglo Abyss, a wallet with an unknown private key. GLO represents a diversified portfolio that will grow long-term, securing the investor’s wealth.



Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The legendary meme coin and one of the greatest investments of all time, SHIB rallied extraordinarily throughout 2021. It has since become a legitimate protocol with its own ecosystem and popular DEX (decentralised exchange) called Shibaswap. With promises of a stablecoin launching and a mass token burn event, SHIB has a bright horizon.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The driver of the entire BSC (Binance Smart Chain) ecosystem and the utility token of Binance, a leading global exchange, BNB sits easily within the top ten and is what many experts call a ‘blue chip’ crypto. Being the native token of the second largest ecosystem within crypto, BNB plays a crucial role within DeFi (decentralised finance) and the space as a whole and will continue to do so for years to come.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom is one of the fastest layer one projects within crypto and a firm favourite amongst DeFi enthusiasts. Fantom brought rapid transactions with low cost to DeFi and, as a result, drew vast amounts of liquidity from other layer one projects. Home to SpookySwap, a premiere DEX and one of the largest DeFi projects, Tomb Finance, this ecosystem is one of the most dynamic with crypto and a brilliant place to earn yield.

Closing Thoughts

All of the projects delivered value, leading to their growth. New projects with objective and solid value propositions are naturally picked up by the community and grow in popularity. Uniglo’s value proposition is both, and as a larger percentage of the market recognises the long term trajectory of GLO, it is likely to rally and has the potential to break into the top hundred.

Find Out More Here

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2021 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source