Home Stretch: NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Mission Nears Completion of Crew Training – SciTechDaily

By
The crew members who will fly aboard <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA’s <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>SpaceX Crew-5 mission are nearing the end of a unique 18-month training program to prepare them for their science expedition mission to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission specialists Koichi Wakata, of <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina comprise the NASA SpaceX Crew-5 crew. They will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft – on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket – from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Currently, liftoff is targeted for no earlier than September 29. This marks the fifth crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system, and its sixth flight with astronauts, to the space station for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3′,’ezslot_2′,110,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3-0’)};
The crew has undergone mission-specific training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’ve also traveled to SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, for spacecraft training, and to international partner agencies for system and payload training.
catch(error){}
“We really focus on what they’re going to need to perform the space station mission,” said Cassie Rodriquez, Crew-5 chief training officer at Johnson. “So that’s specific to the systems they’ll be working with and tasks they will be performing.”
if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[336,280],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_8′,111,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};
In addition to space station systems, the crew has studied and participated in extravehicular activities; Russian language; robotics; T-38 jet flying; spacesuit training; spacecraft training; and physical, tool, and science training. The astronauts also are given opportunities to exercise crew resource management, where they are exposed to contingency situations, learning how to respond and take specific roles in case of an emergency.
“We put them through scenarios to help develop that teamwork and expeditionary skills; how to live and work with other people in very high-stress and dangerous situations,” Rodriquez said. “They have shown leadership, toughness, and focus in everything that they do. The dedication to human spaceflight, to making the mission a success – it’s very inspiring.”
Crew-5 will fly to the space station in Dragon Endurance, which previously flew the agency’s Crew-3 mission to and from the orbiting laboratory. NASA and its partners will host a media event in the coming weeks to discuss more about Crew-5 progress.
NASA astronaut Josh Cassada works on water survival training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Cassada, along with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, will fly to the International Space Station aboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission. Credit: Johnson Space Center
The crew members who will fly aboard <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA’s <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>SpaceX Crew-5 mission are nearing the end of a unique 18-month training program to prepare them for their science expedition mission to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, commander; Josh Cassada, pilot; and mission specialists Koichi Wakata, of <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina comprise the NASA SpaceX Crew-5 crew. They will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft – on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket – from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Currently, liftoff is targeted for no earlier than September 29. This marks the fifth crew rotation mission of SpaceX’s human space transportation system, and its sixth flight with astronauts, to the space station for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Cassie Rodriquez, center, Crew-5 chief training officer at Johnson Space Center, poses with mission crew, from left to right, Josh Cassada, Anna Kikina, Nicole Mann, and Koichi Wakata. Credit: Johnson Space Center
The crew has undergone mission-specific training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They’ve also traveled to SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, for spacecraft training, and to international partner agencies for system and payload training.
catch(error){}
“We really focus on what they’re going to need to perform the space station mission,” said Cassie Rodriquez, Crew-5 chief training officer at Johnson. “So that’s specific to the systems they’ll be working with and tasks they will be performing.”
In addition to space station systems, the crew has studied and participated in extravehicular activities; Russian language; robotics; T-38 jet flying; spacesuit training; spacecraft training; and physical, tool, and science training. The astronauts also are given opportunities to exercise crew resource management, where they are exposed to contingency situations, learning how to respond and take specific roles in case of an emergency.
“We put them through scenarios to help develop that teamwork and expeditionary skills; how to live and work with other people in very high-stress and dangerous situations,” Rodriquez said. “They have shown leadership, toughness, and focus in everything that they do. The dedication to human spaceflight, to making the mission a success – it’s very inspiring.”
Crew-5 will fly to the space station in Dragon Endurance, which previously flew the agency’s Crew-3 mission to and from the orbiting laboratory. NASA and its partners will host a media event in the coming weeks to discuss more about Crew-5 progress.
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Four Astronauts on NASA’s Crew-2 Mission
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Now Aboard the International Space Station
2021 Was an Amazing Year for NASA: Mars Landing, First Flight, Artemis, More [Video]
SpaceX Crew Dragon Is on Its Way Home – Planned Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission – What You Need To Know
Historic Test Flight of SpaceX Crew Dragon Launches NASA Astronauts
Successful Falcon 9 Launch Sends NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts on Way to ISS
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Trains for Upcoming Mission to the International Space Station
Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.
document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());
SciTechDaily: Home of the best science and technology news since 1998. Keep up with the latest scitech news via email or social media.
August 10, 2022
Surprising Behavior: Sponges “Sneeze” To Dispose of Waste, Spewing Mucus Into the Sea
Sponges are among the oldest creatures on Earth and play an essential role in many underwater ecosystems. New research finds that sponges ‘sneeze’ to clear…
Sponges are among the oldest creatures on Earth and play an essential role in many underwater ecosystems. New research finds that sponges ‘sneeze’ to clear…
August 10, 2022
Georgia Tech Researchers Defy Standard Laws of Physics
August 10, 2022
8 Proven Ways to Strengthen Your Immune System
August 10, 2022
Caltech’s New Optical Switch Could Lead to Ultrafast Signal Processing
August 10, 2022
Small Molecule Developed That Makes Immunotherapy Available to All Cancer Patients
August 9, 2022
Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space
August 9, 2022
Reversing Paralysis: “Dancing Molecules” Can Fix Spinal Cord Injuries
August 8, 2022
NASA’s Lunar IceCube – Moon-Observing CubeSat Ready for Artemis Launch
Copyright © 1998 – 2022 SciTechDaily. All Rights Reserved.