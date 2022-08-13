Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a break above $1,800 amid constructive outlook – FXStreet

Ads

Gold has struggled to find acceptance above the $1,800 mark. But in the view of FXStreet’s Haresh Mengani, XAU/USD bulls have the upper hand.

“Given the recent strong rebound from a 16-month low touched in July, the set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.”

“A subsequent move beyond the $1,800 mark, towards testing the post-US CPI swing high near the $1,808 region, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying would set the stage for a rise towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,824-$1,825 region.”

“Any meaningful slide now seems to find decent support near the $1,774 area. Sustained weakness below would expose the $1,754-$1,752 strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support, which should now act as a key pivotal point. A convincing breakthrough would shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and drag gold towards the $1,728 intermediate support en route to the $1,715 zone.”

EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.

GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.

Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.

Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.

