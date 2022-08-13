Instagram Down AGAIN! Users get annoyed, complain on Twitter – HT Tech

Ads

Instagram is down again! A few days back, Instagram was facing some issues which left the users in anger. This is not the first time when Instagram users have faced the issue of login. And again, we are here! Instagram is again down, the DownDetector report confirmed. The social media detector showed a chart indicating the cases of Instagram outages reported in the last 24 hours. The shared chart shows a view of problem reports submitted via Instagram users in the past 24 hours while comparing it to the typical volume of reports by the time of day. Most of the cases of Instagram down have been reported while login with 44 percent cases. While 37 percent of users found it difficult with the Application of Instagram.

Down detector says that “It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day. Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.” Well, Instagram is down, and as always users rushed to Twitter to show their anger or simply to check if there are other users on the same boat! Instagram users started trending the hashtag #instagramdown on Twitter while sharing memes and their experiences while logging Instagram.

One of the users shared on Twitter, “my Instagram is not loading my friend’s posts or stories. I already reported it, but it seems no one is looking onto it.. ive already tried clear cached, clear data even uninstalling and reinstalling.. still doing the same thing.. even on my other phone, same thing.” A few other Tweets reads, “#instagramdown for hours already,” “Literally got crazy when i woke up and my Instagram is not working.” Users’ tweets suggest that Instagram is again coping up with the issues while logging.

Instagram hasn’t made any information or updates available about the Instagram Down situation.

